Christianity Today Editor Quotes Jesus To Explain Why He'd 'Never' Vote Trump

The editor-in-chief of a leading evangelical magazine called out Donald Trump for attacking the writer who had accused the former president of rape and the audience of supporters who laughed and cheered when he did.

“Think about the teenage girl in a church somewhere who’s being abused by her youth pastor, wondering whether to come forward,” Christianity Today’s Russell Moore said on “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “[W]hen the victim is ridiculed by a presidential candidate in front of a crowd, the response is laughter. That has devastating implications.”

Last week, a civil jury found the former president liable for sexual abuse and defamation in a lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll. Then, Trump attacked Carroll as a “whack job” during a CNN town hall event as the audience laughed.

Moore opposed Trump in both 2016 and 2020, and Trump attacked Moore as “a nasty guy with no heart.”

Chuck Todd on Sunday asked Moore if he could ever see himself supporting the former president in 2024.

“I can’t speak for all evangelicals, I can only speak for myself. And Jesus said ‘Let your yes be yes and your no be no,’” he said. “I’ll let my never, never.”

See their full conversation below: