New Christianity Today editorial challenges loyalty to Trump

Christianity Today has followed up its controversial editorial criticizing President Trump with a second editorial urging fellow Christians to stop being loyal to Trump.

The magazine's president, Timothy Dalrymple, asked Christians in the new editorial "to consider whether they have given to Caesar what belongs only to God: their unconditional loyalty." He said embracing Trump means being tied to his "corruption" and "race-baiting."

The first editorial by the magazine, which was founded by the late Rev. Billy Graham, accused Trump of "profoundly immoral" conduct and called for his impeachment. A group of more than 100 conservative evangelical Christians responded Monday with a letter calling the magazine's position offensive, per Reuters, saying it questioned the "spiritual integrity" of tens of millions of Christian Trump supporters.

More stories from theweek.com

How a 'legislative terrorist' conquered the Republican Party

Elizabeth Warren once held campaign event at restaurant with 'wine vault'

Trump speculates on 'Christmas gift' from North Korea: 'I may get a vase'

