Christiansen to launch bid for U.S. Senate with statewide tour

Nov. 3—JAMESTOWN — U.S. Senate candidate Katrina Christiansen, a Democrat, is launching her campaign with a month-long statewide tour to engage with voters and share her vision for a brighter future.

The tour kicks off Friday, Nov. 3, in Jamestown and will be followed with stops in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks and Minot, with additional stops along the way. Her campaign will announce more events over the upcoming weeks.

Throughout the tour, Christiansen, of Jamestown, will listen to the concerns of North Dakotans while also addressing the pressing issues facing the state, such as health care access, economic growth, lack of affordable child care and the need to improve teacher pay.

"I am thrilled to embark on this campaign tour across North Dakota," she said. "This is an opportunity to engage with the people of our state, to listen to their concerns, and to share my vision for a North Dakota that works for everyone. Together, we can build a stronger, more prosperous future."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Christiansen will challenge Republican incumbent Sen. Kevin Cramer during the 2024 election cycle. She ran for U.S. Senate in 2022, when she was defeated by Republican incumbent Sen. John Hoeven.

Christiansen is the assistant professor of engineering at the University of Jamestown.

The campaign tour will provide an open platform for North Dakotans to meet Christiansen, ask questions, and learn more about her candidacy for the U.S. Senate.

Christiansen will be in the following cities this weekend:

* Friday, Nov. 3: The tour kicks off in Jamestown, where she will present her vision and actively engage with local residents.

* Friday, Nov. 3: The campaign tour will proceed to Bismarck, hosting an event uniting supporters and voters who share a fervor for shaping North Dakota's future.

* Saturday, Nov. 4: The tour then proceeds to Fargo, where Christiansen will speak at the annual North Dakota Democratic-NPL Burdick Dinner. She will also be speaking with community leaders.

* Sunday, Nov. 5: Christiansen will meet with small-business owners and constituents in Grand Forks. She will also discuss her campaign's emphasis on working-class advocacy and economic prosperity.

* Sunday, Nov. 5: The tour continues into Minot for the final stop, providing residents the chance to engage with Christiansen and gain further insight into her proposed policies.