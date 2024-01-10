Christie blasts Barrasso, Emmer for endorsing Donald Trump in speech ending his 2024 campaign

WASHINGTON — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie criticized Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., for endorsing former President Donald Trump in a speech ending his 2024 campaign Wednesday.

During his remarks, Christie warned that while he had made his case against Trump, there were people in the Republican Party who were resigned to the fact that he is going to be the Republican nominee, even while they voiced their opposition in private.

“As a party, we need to be willing to take the responsibility for the part we’ve played in getting there,” Christie said. “Our country is angry. It’s divided. It’s accomplishing little. And it is leading our citizens to be exhausted.”

“And you just look at what’s happening in the last few days,” Christie added. “Good people who got into politics I believe for the right reasons - people like Senator John Barrasso, people like congressman Tom Emmer - stand up and endorse Donald Trump. They know better. I know they know better,” Christie said.

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie visits Keene State College, in Keene, N.H., as part of the college's American Democracy Project on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

Christie has repeatedly bashed Trump on the campaign trail, calling him a “loser” and “self-centered.” He said in a campaign ad last week it was a mistake to endorse the former president in 2016 and made it clear he wouldn’t drop out of the race.

“Everyone says, ‘Anyone who’s behind him should drop out, and we should make our choice Donald Trump versus Joe Biden,’" Christie said. “Well, Joe Biden has had the wrong policies, and Donald Trump would sell the soul of this country. Neither choice is acceptable to me, and it shouldn’t be acceptable to you.”

Christie’s announcement comes following growing calls, including from New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, to drop out as his standing in national and state polls have lagged.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Christie blasts Barrasso, Emmer for endorsing Donald Trump