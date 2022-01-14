Christie Brinkley’s daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook shares several swimsuit snaps from Caribbean getaway

Sailor Brinkley-Cook is enjoying plenty of fun in the sun.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model recently took to Instagram and shared a series of sizzling snaps from her vacation at mom Christie Brinkley’s beach house in the Caribbean.

In one set of photos, the 23-year-old is seen frolicking on top of a rock overlooking a turquoise-hued sea while rocking a fire engine red two-piece and a loose ponytail. She simply captioned the pictures, "Yes!"

In another slideshow, Brinkley-Cook wore a more daring two-tone string bikini as she flashed her signature megawatt smile.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook (left) and her mom Christie Brinkley headed to their Caribbean home to soak up the sun. Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

"When the sun comes out after 2 days of rain and you forget how to act," she told her 190K followers.

The famous family is known for escaping the wintry months by heading to their beachfront residence in Turks & Caicos. Brinkley also owns a home in the Hamptons, New York.

Brinkley has also taken to Instagram to share numerous photos of their breathtaking getaway. In one makeup-free selfie, the 67-year-old noted that she’s still staying active while in paradise.

"Sunset bike and stroll," the matriarch captioned the post. "PS if you don’t ride the bike it will rust. Same thing with your body! You’ve got to move it! Move it!"

Brinkley-Cook made a major splash in February 2017 when she posed nude for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s new section, "In Her Own Words," which aims to empower women through self-expression, voice and identity.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook made a splash as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

At the time, ETOnline reported the photoshoot, which was entirely female, from crew to editors, gave Brinkley-Cook and other models full control as art director, choosing the words that were painted on their bodies. For her photograph, Brinkley-Cook chose words like "artist" and "natural."

But soon after Brinkley-Cook stripped down for the issue, she had to respond to online bullies who alleged she was objectifying herself.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue also drew backlash from those who mocked the magazine for attempting to empower women by having them pose nude.

"Hearing the backlash towards the In Her Own Words project hurts my heart," Brinkley-Cook wrote on Instagram at the time. "To know that we are in a world where if a woman chooses to embrace her body, strip nude and pose powerfully she is being told she is objectifying herself makes me not only uncomfortable but makes me really feel the need to say what I am about to say."

Sailor Brinkley-Cook said posing for SI Swimsuit made her feel empowered. Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

The star further explained, "This project, for me and for the other girls who CHOOSE to participate, was about TAKING OUR POWER BACK. In an industry where it is rare for models to have a say in the content they are being used to create, having total self control and creative control during the IHOW shoot was true and unbridled self empowerment."

Brinkley-Cook stressed the project was significant because it involved a group of women working together to share important messages that spoke to them personally. She also added no one was forced to go nude for the shoot.

"If someone did not want to shoot that day and felt too emotional, she would come back the next day after we all grabbed some coffee and talked about it," she said. "If someone backed out, all good, we understood how emotional it can be to strip yourself of not only clothes but an armor we all put up from exterior criticism. This project had the intention of showing women feeling POWERFUL in who they are. That’s that."

Brinkley-Cook even admitted that growing up, she struggled with insecurities.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook said her mother Christie Brinkley has been very supportive of her modeling career. Getty Images

"Doing this project helped me turn a leaf in my confidence and insecurity," she said. "I feel sexy I feel secure I feel badass I feel like I can pose naked and be respected just as much as anyone else."