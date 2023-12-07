Christie calls Ramaswamy the most "obnoxious blowhard" in America during the fourth GOP debate

WASHINGTON - Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy sparred during the fourth GOP debate on Wednesday, with Christie calling his rival the “most obnoxious blowhard” in America.

As the GOP candidates discussed Russia and Ukraine, Christie criticized Ramaswamy’s plan that would allow Russia to keep illegally annexed parts of eastern Ukraine.

“He made it clear. Give them all the land they've already stolen, promise Putin you'll never put Ukraine in Russia, and then trust Putin not to have a relationship with China,” Christie said. “Let me tell you something. That's not my deal.”

As Ramaswamy interrupted Christie while he was talking, Christie yelled at Ramaswamy to let him speak and said “I didn't interrupt you.”

“You debate. You go out on the stump and you say something, all of us see it on video. We confront you on the debate stage,” he said. “You say you didn't say it, and then you back away and I want to say I'm not done yet.”

He added, “This is the fourth debate. The fourth debate that you would be voted in the first 20 minutes as the most obnoxious blowhard in America.”

Christie and Ramaswamy have sparred in previous debates over former President Donald Trump’s indictments and foreign policy.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Christie to Ramaswamy: The 'most obnoxious blowhard in America'