Christie continues attack on Trump, bashes other candidates for not following suit

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie continued to pound former President Donald Trump throughout the fourth Republican presidential primary debate. And he had hard words for his fellow candidates for not doing the same.

Pointing to the clock early in the debate, Christie noted that 17 minutes had passed without mention of Trump, the undisputed GOP frontrunner.

“We've had these three acting as if the race is between the four of us," he told the NewsNation moderators. "The fifth guy who doesn't have the guts to show up and stand here, he's the one who is ... way ahead in the polls.”

Christie, who had angled to serve as chief of staff in the Trump White House, and who helped the billionaire real estate developer prepare for his 2020 debates with Joe Biden, has pitched himself to GOP voters as the unvarnished anti-Trump alternative.

Calling Trump “unfit” for another term, Christie said “there is no bigger issue in this race … than Donald Trump.” The former federal prosecutor said there was a good chance that Trump, who faces four criminal indictments, could be convicted of a felony by the time of the next presidential inauguration − and that the other three candidates had pledged to support him even then.

When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tried to squeak out of a question about the 77-year-old Trump's mental fitness, Christie bashed his response, calling it an “interesting speech” that avoided a clear answer.

“This is the problem with my three colleagues. They're afraid to offend Donald Trump,” Christie said.

Meanwhile, Christie took his own swing at Trump’s recent claim that he would be a “dictator” on “day one” regarding issues such as immigration and energy.

“I think it’s completely predictable,” Christie said. “This is an angry bitter man.”

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie during the fourth Republican Presidential Primary Debate.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chris Christie bashes opponents for not criticizing Donald Trump