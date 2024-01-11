Christie drops out, on a hot mic says Haley will 'get smoked'

Jan. 10—Declaring he lacked a path to the nomination, Chris Christie abruptly aborted his 2024 presidential run Wednesday evening, 13 days before the first-in-the-nation primary.

Christie, 61, declined to endorse a primary rival and criticized them for refusing to condemn former President Donald Trump's candidacy.

The former New Jersey governor did say he would dedicate himself to denying Trump an election win this November.

"It is clear to me tonight that there isn't a path for me to win the nomination, which is why I suspend my campaign tonight for president of the United States," Christie said at the opening of a town hall forum at the Searles School and Chapel in Windham.

But in a bizarre twist, the Christie campaign's own livestream aired audio of Christie in a hot mic moment, speaking backstage just before his announcement, belittling the candidacy of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

"She's going to get smoked, you and I both know this. She's not up to this," Christie said.

After, Christie said GOP rival Ron DeSantis had called him and he's "petrified." The live feed then cut out, and the Christie campaign canceled its plan to livestream his announcement.

In the past two days, two independent polls had Christie mired in a distant third place in New Hampshire with Trump in the lead and Haley gaining support.

Those polls showed that if Christie dropped out, a good chunk of his support could go to Haley.

A short time after Christie pulled out, Haley issued a statement praising his contribution to the race.

"Chris Christie has been a friend for many years. I commend him on a hard-fought campaign," Haley said.

"Voters have a clear choice in this election: the chaos and drama of the past or a new generation of conservative leadership. I will fight to earn every vote, so together we can build a strong and proud America."

Appearing subdued as he occasionally read from prepared remarks, Christie criticized his GOP foes for saying they would support Trump if he wins the primaries, a stance he warned may end up handing Trump the nomination.

"The decision I made was really simple. I would rather lose by telling the truth than lie in order to win, and I feel no differently today, because this is a fight for the soul of our party and the soul of our country," Christie said.

Called Sununu a 'liar'

The decision came less than 24 hours after Christie had called New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu a "liar" for telling CNN on Tuesday that top supporters of Christie were urging that he drop out of the race.

Right after endorsing Haley last month, the four-term Gov. Sununu said Christie's exit would help ensure Trump is stopped from getting this nomination.

"I tried to change the conversation in this race; I tried to force the conversation in this race," said Christie, referring to himself as the only major GOP candidate to declare Trump unfit to be president.

Trump took to social media Wednesday night to emphasize Christie's criticism of Haley, as did the DeSantis campaign.

"President Trump has already vanquished 8 challengers before a single vote has been cast because Republican voters want a strong leader who will reboot our economy, secure our border, make America energy independent again, and keep our families safe," said Karoline Leavitt, spokesperson for MAGA Inc., Trump's Super PAC.

Christie's withdrawal came less than three hours before Haley and DeSantis were scheduled to engage in their first debate against each other from Iowa on CNN.

Aaron Jacobs, the spokesperson for the Write-In Biden Campaign in New Hampshire, made an overt plea for independents who backed Christie to vote Democratic on Jan. 23 for Biden.

"Joe Biden is the only one running in either party who has beaten Donald Trump before and will beat him again," Jacobs said.

"We welcome any backers of Chris Christie who want to truly stand against Trump to join us in writing in Joe Biden, rather than supporting a candidate who would sign a national abortion ban, has promised to pardon Trump, and has not ruled out serving as his Vice President. Nikki Haley is not the solution."

At an earlier voter forum in Exeter Wednesday, Christie stepped up his attacks against Haley, faulting her for supporting a pardon for Trump, refusing to rule out running as his vice-presidential nominee and for trying too hard to appease voters on many issues.

"Those are all signals to you, everybody," Christie told a roomful of seniors at the RiverWoods retirement community.

"It sounds nice. She (Haley) is a nice person with a pleasing voice who says nice things, but when you ask the tough questions, she doesn't answer."

Christie also said Haley was clearly "pandering" to her Southern base when she said in Berlin two weeks ago that the cause of the Civil War was tradition and states' rights rather than slavery.

"I want everybody to like me. Guess what? If you are running for president of the United States and you want everybody to like you, find a new profession," Christie said.

"The time for rationalization of bad conduct and bad behavior (by Trump) is over."

klandrigan@unionleader.com