Christie: Endorsing Trump in 2016 was a mistake

Chris Christie has a confession to make: Endorsing Donald Trump in 2016 was a mistake.

In a new campaign ad released Thursday, Christie talks directly to the camera and admits that he regrets endorsing Trump for president in 2016. Christie has been highly critical of the former president during his own White House bid.

“Eight years ago when I decided to endorse Donald Trump for president, I did it because he was winning, and I did it because I thought I could make him a better candidate and a better president," Christie said in the ad. "Well, I was wrong, I made a mistake."

Christie goes on to say that while critics advise low-polling candidates to drop out and set up a 2020 rematch of Trump versus Joe Biden, this notion shouldn’t be “acceptable” to voters.

Nationally and statewide, Christie has seen low poll numbers. According to FiveThirtyEight, Christie is sitting at 3.8 percent in the polls nationally and at 3.7 percent in Iowa.

But that’s not stopping the former New Jersey governor from dropping out anytime soon, he says. On Wednesday, Christie told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that anyone who expects him to drop out of the race is “crazy.”

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung didn't mince words when asked for comment on the ad: “Chris Christie looks like a weak bitch.”