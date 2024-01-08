Christie makes about-face on Bridgegate: This week in Central Jersey history, Jan. 8-14

In the political scandal known as Bridgegate, after new emails showed the creation of traffic havoc on the George Washington Bridge was a political vendetta hatched by some of Gov. Chris Christie's closest staffers, Christie made an about-face on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2014.

The governor said he was "misled" and "deeply saddened" by revelations that a member of his administration was fully involved in the incident.

Gov. Chris Christie

Here's a look at events that happened in Central Jersey from five, 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago this week.

Five years ago

Jan. 8, 2019: The New Jersey Department of Health confirmed a child from Central Jersey had died in late December 2018 due to complications from the flu, the first pediatric death since the flu season began in late October 2018.

Sadaf Jaffer being sworn in to become the mayor of Montgomery.

Jan. 9: It was reported Sadaf Jaffer had become the first South Asian woman to serve as mayor in New Jersey. She was sworn into office on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at Montgomery's annual reorganization meeting.

Jan. 11: Emmanuel John, 33, of Elizabeth, was sentenced to 30 years in state prison for the deadly beating of Masood Imran, 45, a livery driver from the Avenel section of Woodbridge.

Jan. 11: It was reported Mohammed Alam, 25, of Edison, pleaded guilty to theft of movable property for his participation in an international computer scam that bilked 83 senior citizens from several states out of $25,000 in cash.

Jan. 11: The Light of Day Winterfest opened at the Outpost in the Burbs in Montclair, with performances by Willie Nile, James Maddock, Danielia Cotton, and more.

Jan. 11: The St. Joseph High School of Metuchen's wrestling program hosted its first dual meet after a 26-year hiatus, against Sayreville. Sayreville won, 75-6.

Jan. 13: It was reported that the global push to ban everyday plastic products that littered waterways and oceans had no bigger fight in the U.S. in 2019 than in New Jersey.

10 years ago

Jan. 9, 2014: Edison Mayor Thomas Lankey named former Councilwoman Melissa Perilstein as the township's new administrator of policy and strategic planning. The Township Council was expected to approve her $65,000 salary.

Jan. 10: Jose Rodriguez, 19, of North Plainfield, who fired the bullet that hit a 5-year-old Plainfield boy in the face in 2013, was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Clarence Clemons and Bruce Springsteen performing in Madrid in 2008.

Jan. 11: On the first official Clarence Clemons Day in New Jersey, The Official Clemons Family Celebration, featuring John Cafferty and Michael "Tunes" Antunes of the Beaver Brown Band, the Nick Clemons Band, and more, was held at Martell's Tiki Bar in Point Pleasant Beach.

Jan. 11: At the 38th Somerset County Tournament finals at Hillsborough High School, the Bound Brook wrestling team won its third straight title.

Jan. 14: A state appellate court ruled that leaving a 19-month-old child unattended in a motor vehicle while her mother, identified in court papers with the fictitious name of Eleanor, went into a store in South Plainfield, constituted child neglect.

1999

Jan. 9, 1999: The Rutgers men's basketball team gave coach Kevin Bannon his 300th career victory as it beat Villanova, 97-87.

Jan. 11: Eighteen people were left homeless after a fire at a two-family West Fifth Street home in Plainfield. All occupants escaped safely.

Nancy Kathleen Noga

Jan. 12: An elderly man walking his dog in a wooded area off Ernston Road in Sayreville found a body believed to be that of Nancy Kathleen Noga, 17, who had been missing since the evening of Thursday, Jan. 7, 1999.

Jan. 12: A bank robber bound three tellers' wrists with duct tape at Little Falls Savings Bank in Glen Gardner and made off with an undetermined amount of money.

Jan. 13: Dozens of South Plainfield residents were evacuated from their homes after a truck flipped over and leaked liquified petroleum gas onto the roadway and flammable fumes into the air.

Jan. 14: It was reported 11 of New Jersey's 19 community colleges would freeze tuition that year, including Raritan Valley Community College, thanks to $12 million in state aid to county colleges.

Jan. 14: It was reported B.B. King and his Gibson guitar, "Lucille," would perform on Saturday, Jan. 16, 1999, at New Jersey Performing Arts Center's Prudential Hall in Newark.

1974

Jan. 10, 1974: It was reported that, in the first case of its kind, the state Division of Civil Rights had ruled that John Langenbach, 26, an epileptic sky diver, could continue his parachuting at a Lakewood airport which barred him after its owners learned of his disability in January 1971.

Mike McSween (12) of East Brunswick, stretches beyond the reach of Chad Kinch of Perth Amboy to score a field goal in the second period of the game on Thursday, Jan. 10, 1974. Watching the action are Jack Bibby (20) and Paul Caubel (44) of East Brunswick. Perth Amboy won 73-62.

Jan. 10: In a Middlesex County Conference boys basketball game, Perth Amboy beat East Brunswick, 73-62.

Jan. 11: It was reported Plainfield would get an additional $100,000 to clean up abandoned properties under New Jersey's Safe and Clean Neighborhoods program. The money was in addition to $609,118 previously allocated to Plainfield for 21 new police officers, building demolition and improvements in parks, paving and lighting.

Jan. 11: Franklin Melvin Miller Jr., 33, of Sergeantsville, entered Trenton State Prison to begin a life sentence for his conviction for the knife slaying of Deborah Margolin, 17, of East Amwell.

Jan. 11: The Irving Berlin musical comedy, "Annie Get Your Gun," performed by the Scotch Plains Players, opened at Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School.

Jan. 11: In high school wrestling, South Brunswick registered its 36th straight victory, beating Burlington Township, 50-3. It was the fourth win of the season.

1924

Jan. 8, 1924: The South River girls basketball team beat Woodbridge, 20-16.

Jan. 9: A gang of men who had been terrorizing the residents of the lower section of New Brunswick and had committed several robberies was broken up.

Jan. 9: It was reported the Somerset County budget for 1924 was $403,252, as compared with $366,246.54 in 1923.

A scene from the movie, “Rupert of Hentzau.”

Jan. 10: The movie, "Rupert of Hentzau," a romance by Anthony Hope, starring Elaine Hammerstein, Lew Cody, and more, was shown at Reade's Strand Theatre in Perth Amboy.

Jan. 14: Barrels of liquor, valued at nearly $100,000, were loaded into trucks and driven away from a government warehouse in Newark by a gang which worked undisturbed for two hours after overcoming a lone watchman.

Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: NJ history for Jan. 8-14