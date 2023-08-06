Christie returns from Ukraine with tales of horror
Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie returns from an unannounced trip to Ukraine and tells CNN’s Dana Bash about the atrocities the Russian’s committed in Ukraine.
Phillip Howard fraudulently enticed clients he was representing in a class-action case against the NFL to move funds to his investment companies.
With its refreshing coastal colors and pretty chintz prints, this Nantucket home has got us all dreaming of ocean views
House Oversight Committee lawmakers are signaling they could subpoena Biden agencies for information on how many workers are not coming into the office.
Millions of COVID-19 reinfections have been reported across the country yet just 11 states confirmed they are actively tracking them, according to an ABC News analysis. Public health experts said tracking reinfections is important for understanding long-term complications and immunity from vaccination. "It takes an enormous amount of resources not only to track COVID in its own right but also to track those reinfections," Dr. Richard Martinello, a professor of internal medicine and pediatrics in infectious diseases at the Yale School of Medicine, told ABC News.
Metropolitan Ionafan (Anatolii Yeletskykh), the head of a Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) diocese in Ukraine’s Vinnytsia Oblast, was sentenced to five years in prison with confiscation of property, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Aug. 7.
Former vice president was key to ex-president’s effort to halt Biden’s victory from being certified by senate
Two caregivers in Singapore recount the struggles and stresses they faced while caring for their ageing family members.
The first Republican primary debate is slotted for 23 August, and the former president has indicated that he would not participate
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's imports and exports fell much faster than expected in July, threatening growth prospects in the world's second-largest economy and heightening pressure for the government to provide fresh stimulus to prop up demand. Exports contracted 14.5%, steeper than an expected 12.5% decline and the previous month's 12.4% fall. Inbound shipments saw their biggest decline since January, when COVID infections shut shops and factories, crushing domestic demand.
Hollywood is still mired in a state of anguish.
Arizona's universal school voucher expansion was a big mistake that'll cost nearly $1 billion a year. Let's scrap it before it's too late.
Today on Ukraine: The Latest, we bring you the latest updates from Ukraine, report on the heavy fighting that continues across the front lines and analyse the Ukrainian strike on an oil tanker.
The memo outlines a series of steps to mitigate the consequences of the hold.
The charges against former Teaneck restaurant owner and 'Chopped' contestant Shalom Yehudiel could be reinstated. Here's why.
Ratings agency Moody's downgraded the credit ratings of several U.S. banks on Monday and warned it was reviewing the status of some of the nation's biggest lenders. Moody's cut the ratings of 10 U.S. banks by one notch and placed some banking giants on review for potential downgrades. The downgraded banks include M&T Bank, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Prosperity Bank and BOK Financial Corp.
Marseille has launched anti-sexism beach patrols that allow women to flag if they are being harassed on a free phone app.
It's been a month of 100-degree days in Austin, a record. And now it's going to be "one of the hottest weeks of the year."
Former Patriots WR N'Keal Harry has a new home.
The Ukrainian army stuck two bridges connecting Crimea with the Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast, forcing Russian forces to detour to much longer western route and creating the condition for a breakthrough in the Russian defense, the UK's Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its Aug. 6 update.
Volodymyr Saldo, Russian-appointed puppet leader in Kherson Oblast, has said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the bridge across the Henichesk Strait connecting occupied Henichesk with the Arabat Spit.