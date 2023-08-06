Christie returns from Ukraine with tales of horror

ABC News

Millions of COVID-19 reinfections have been reported across the country yet just 11 states confirmed they are actively tracking them, according to an ABC News analysis. Public health experts said tracking reinfections is important for understanding long-term complications and immunity from vaccination. "It takes an enormous amount of resources not only to track COVID in its own right but also to track those reinfections," Dr. Richard Martinello, a professor of internal medicine and pediatrics in infectious diseases at the Yale School of Medicine, told ABC News.