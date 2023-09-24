Christie rules out running for Menendez’s Senate seat

Republican presidential candidate and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Sunday he has no interest in running against Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) following the New Jersey lawmaker’s indictment on federal bribery charges.

When asked on NBC’s “Meet The Press” if he would run against Menendez, who is up for reelection in 2024, Christie said: “No, I have no interest in being in the United States Senate.”

Christie said he has completely ruled out a Senate run throughout his career.

“I had a chance to appoint myself to the United States Senate, Kristen, in 2013 when [for New Jersey Sen.] Frank Lautenberg passed away and I was governor,” Christie said. “If I didn’t appoint myself to the United States Senate, the easiest way to get there, I sure as heck am not going to run for it.”

Menendez and his wife are facing federal bribery charges centered on an alleged “corrupt relationship” with three New Jersey businessmen. Menendez and his wife are accused of agreeing to and accepting “hundreds of thousands of dollars” in bribes in exchange for using the senator’s “power and influence” and benefit Egypt.

Menendez was serving as chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, a role he has since stepped down from.

The FBI discovered nearly $500,000 in cash and over $100,000 in gold at Mendez’s home in a raid last year, allegedly payment for the bribes. This is the second time Menendez has faced a federal indictment. The first, which ended in a mistrial, came in 2015, while Christie was governor.

Prosecutors allege Menendez pressured New Jersey officials to drop or slow criminal charges against businessmen and their allies, in addition to using his position in the Senate to advocate on behalf of Egyptian interests.

Christie said he is “glad” the Justice Department acted and commended the Southern District of New York’s attorney’s office for “doing the right thing.”

“There is no way that any public official has any legal or plausible, or ethical explanation for having $500,000 in cash stuffed in jackets and envelopes throughout their home, gold bars that have fingerprints, DNA of someone who you were attempting to fix the system for,” Christie said.

