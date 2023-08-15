Christie takes second place from DeSantis in New Hampshire as Trump remains dominant: poll

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has swiped the second spot in the upcoming New Hampshire primary from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis even as former President Donald Trump remains dominant.

A new poll from Emerson College released on Tuesday shows Mr Christie at nine per cent support, while Mr DeSantis is at eight per cent, down from 17 per cent in March. Mr Christie’s lead is within the poll’s 3.4 per cent margin of error. Mr Trump received 49 per cent.

Spencer Kimball, the executive director of Emerson College Polling, said that “DeSantis has been the alternative to Trump in Emerson polling this presidential cycle. This is the first time we have seen DeSantis drop out of second place in our polling, and fall back into the pack of candidates”.

Meanwhile, the 2024 election looks set to be a rematch between President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump.

Despite his mounting legal problems, Mr Trump is by far the most popular candidate in the Republican field.

The Republican primary is scheduled to begin with the Iowa caucuses on 15 January and the New Hampshire primary on 23 January.

Monday 14 August 2023 21:18 , Gustaf Kilander

In a poll conducted by Kaplan Strategies between 9 and 10 August, Mr Trump led the GOP field with 48 per cent of the vote.

Vivek Ramaswamy came in second with 11 per cent, and Ron DeSantis in third with 10 per cent.

Mike Pence received eight per cent, while Chris Christie and Nikki Haley got for. Tim Scott received two per cent in the poll.

Biden operatives see Florida and Ohio as longshot possibilities

Monday 14 August 2023 06:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Mr Biden’s team also tried to maximize the ways the campaign could reach 270 electoral votes in 2020 by putting states like Georgia and Arizona, states that the president ended up winning, on its list of target states.

While the simplest path to victory was taking back the traditionally Democratic Rust Belt states that voted for Mr Trump in 2016, the Biden team went for states thought to be harder to win to protect against uncertainty, senior Biden adviser Becca Siegel told Politico.

Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin were unexpectedly won by Mr Trump in 2016, and they went for Mr Biden in 2020.

But Biden operatives see Florida and Ohio as longshot possibilities, with few agreeing with Ms Weingarten’s belief Ohio could be in play and some say winning in Florida is wishful thinking.

While Mr Obama won both of them in 2008 and 2012, they have since experienced a rightward shift.

Some in Biden team believe abortion rights will open new paths to victory in 2024

Monday 14 August 2023 00:00 , Gustaf Kilander

While many working on getting President Joe Biden reelected in 2024 think the road to victory looks similar to 2020, some see fresh pathways to remaining in the White House for another four years.

Behind that optimism is the steadfast focus of many voters on abortion rights following the fall of Roe v Wade last year.

The main path to a win is seen as going through the so-called blue wall – the Rust Belt states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan – as well as once again attempting to win states that have recently become more winnable for Democrats such as Georgia and Arizona.

But aides to Mr Biden are now working on winning back territory not won by Democrats in a decade or more.

A top comeback opportunity in North Carolina, a state not won by Democrats on the presidential level since President Barack Obama won it in 2008.

A 12-week ban on abortion has gone into effect in the state over the objections of Democratic Governor Roy Cooper, who was overruled after vetoing the bill.

An anonymous Biden campaign official told Politico that it would be “crazy” not to go for North Carolina since Mr Biden lost it by a single percentage point in 2020.

Labor leader says fall of Roe is ‘expanding the map'

Sunday 13 August 2023 21:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, told Politico when Roe v Wade fell, “there was a huge shock of ‘Oh my god, this really happened. They really took away a right’”.

“And as these states have been more and more extremist, you’re seeing more women and families wondering why their government is taking rights away from them. I do think it is expanding the map,” she added.

Sunday 13 August 2023 19:00 , Gustaf Kilander

2024 set to feature ‘the smallest map in the history of American politics'

Sunday 13 August 2023 18:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Mr Obama’s 2012 campaign manager Jim Messina told Politico that political divisions in the US will create “the smallest map in the history of American politics” in 2024.

That’s because the candidates “are so well-known and the increased political tribalism”.

Some in Bidenworld think Pennsylvania will only get harder for Democrats to win

Sunday 13 August 2023 15:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Those in the Biden circle feel surest about winning Michigan out of all the Rust Belt states but admit that even the home of Motown will be a fight to win.

Many close to the campaign think Pennsylvania will be harder to win again, despite Mr Biden, who’s from bordering Delaware, having spent more time there than any other swing state.

Mr Trump has displayed strong support among the white working class in the Keystone State. Mr Biden didn’t reach his projected levels with the group in 2020, internal campaign data has shown, according to Politico.

Some close to the president think Pennsylvania is where Ohio was a decade ago and that the state will only become harder for Democrats to win. But others point to wins by Governor Josh Shapiro and Senator John Fetterman last year to mean Democrats have a strong footing in the state.

Biden operatives see Florida and Ohio as longshot possibilities

Sunday 13 August 2023 03:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Mr Biden’s team also tried to maximize the ways the campaign could reach 270 electoral votes in 2020 by putting states like Georgia and Arizona, states that the president ended up winning, on its list of target states.

While the simplest path to victory was taking back the traditionally Democratic Rust Belt states that voted for Mr Trump in 2016, the Biden team went for states thought to be harder to win to protect against uncertainty, senior Biden adviser Becca Siegel told Politico.

Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin were unexpectedly won by Mr Trump in 2016, and they went for Mr Biden in 2020.

But Biden operatives see Florida and Ohio as longshot possibilities, with few agreeing with Ms Weingarten’s belief Ohio could be in play and some say winning in Florida is wishful thinking.

While Mr Obama won both of them in 2008 and 2012, they have since experienced a rightward shift.

Some in Biden team believe abortion rights will open new paths to victory in 2024

Saturday 12 August 2023 21:00 , Gustaf Kilander

While many working on getting President Joe Biden reelected in 2024 think the road to victory looks similar to 2020, some see fresh pathways to remaining in the White House for another four years.

Behind that optimism is the steadfast focus of many voters on abortion rights following the fall of Roe v Wade last year.

The main path to a win is seen as going through the so-called blue wall – the Rust Belt states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan – as well as once again attempting to win states that have recently become more winnable for Democrats such as Georgia and Arizona.

But aides to Mr Biden are now working on winning back territory not won by Democrats in a decade or more.

A top comeback opportunity in North Carolina, a state not won by Democrats on the presidential level since President Barack Obama won it in 2008.

A 12-week ban on abortion has gone into effect in the state over the objections of Democratic Governor Roy Cooper, who was overruled after vetoing the bill.

An anonymous Biden campaign official told Politico that it would be “crazy” not to go for North Carolina since Mr Biden lost it by a single percentage point in 2020.

Saturday 12 August 2023 19:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Labor leader says fall of Roe is ‘expanding the map'

Saturday 12 August 2023 18:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, told Politico when Roe v Wade fell, “there was a huge shock of ‘Oh my god, this really happened. They really took away a right’”.

“And as these states have been more and more extremist, you’re seeing more women and families wondering why their government is taking rights away from them. I do think it is expanding the map,” she added.

2024 set to feature ‘the smallest map in the history of American politics'

Saturday 12 August 2023 15:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Mr Obama’s 2012 campaign manager Jim Messina told Politico that political divisions in the US will create “the smallest map in the history of American politics” in 2024.

That’s because the candidates “are so well-known and the increased political tribalism”.

Saturday 12 August 2023 14:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Some in Bidenworld think Pennsylvania will get harder and harder for Democrats to win

Saturday 12 August 2023 09:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Those in the Biden circle feel surest about winning Michigan out of all the Rust Belt states but admit that even the home of Motown will be a fight to win.

Many close to the campaign think Pennsylvania will be harder to win again, despite Mr Biden, who’s from bordering Delaware, having spent more time there than any other swing state.

Mr Trump has displayed strong support among the white working class in the Keystone State. Mr Biden didn’t reach his projected levels with the group in 2020, internal campaign data has shown, according to Politico.

Some close to the president think Pennsylvania is where Ohio was a decade ago and that the state will only become harder for Democrats to win. But others point to wins by Governor Josh Shapiro and Senator John Fetterman last year to mean Democrats have a strong footing in the state.

Saturday 12 August 2023 07:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Biden fighting dropping enthusiasm in Rust Belt cities ahead of 2024

Saturday 12 August 2023 06:00 , Gustaf Kilander

While those in charge of getting the president reelected aren’t overly concerned about Mr Trump’s comeback chances, they told Politico that it will be a close race.

The advisors argue that Mr Biden’s global leadership, his legislative accomplishments and the US’s economic performance after the pandemic will get him another term.

They also note that Mr Trump’s myriad of scandals, mounting legal woes, and extreme stances by MAGA candidates will push away independents and other swing voters.

But they also admit that Mr Trump’s support in swing states remains strong, especially among the white working class.

Mr Trump’s support from unionized workers has also increased despite Mr Biden’s longtime union connections.

The three Rust Belt states – Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin – all have large cities – Philadelphia, Detroit and Milwaukee – where Mr Biden needs to fight drooping enthusiasm among younger voters and African Americans, specifically among men.

Biden spokesperson Kevin Munoz told Politico that “in the midterms and throughout elections this year, we’ve seen that President Biden’s message is the winning one for 2024. That said, we fully expect this to be a competitive election and will take nothing for granted”.

“We must earn every American’s vote, which is why we’re already investing in our battlegrounds and key voting blocs,” he added.

‘Maybe all of a sudden Ohio is in play'

Saturday 12 August 2023 03:00 , Gustaf Kilander

The Biden campaign is focusing on the three Rust Belt states that the president won back in 2020, five people close to the campaign told Politico.

States in the Sun Belt, such as Nevada, Georgia, and Arizona, are toss-ups, according to the Biden team. They were all narrowly won by Mr Biden in 2020.

The Biden allies also believe that Mr Trump is likely to win the Republican nomination.

“Will it probably just be the same states? Yeah, probably,” one individual close to the campaign told the outlet.

But they added that the “abortion issue is alive and well” and that “You have an abortion referendum in places like Florida and Ohio. Well, that makes you take a good look at things. … Maybe all of a sudden Ohio is in play”.

While the White House has sent Mr Biden and top staff to events in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan, polling there still shows a close race with Mr Trump.

Last week, a poll from Emerson College had the two at 44 per cent each in Michigan, with Mr Trump in a narrow lead if third-party candidate Cornell West is on the ballot.

A recent poll by Marquette Law School found a 50-50 tie in Wisconsin between Mr Biden and Mr Trump. Similarly, a poll by Quinnipiac revealed that Mr Trump was narrowly ahead in the state, 47 to 46 per cent, however within the margin of error for the poll.

Biden operatives see Florida and Ohio as longshot possibilities

Saturday 12 August 2023 00:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Mr Biden’s team also tried to maximize the ways the campaign could reach 270 electoral votes in 2020 by putting states like Georgia and Arizona, states that the president ended up winning, on its list of target states.

While the simplest path to victory was taking back the traditionally Democratic Rust Belt states that voted for Mr Trump in 2016, the Biden team went for states thought to be harder to win to protect against uncertainty, senior Biden adviser Becca Siegel told Politico.

Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin were unexpectedly won by Mr Trump in 2016, and they went for Mr Biden in 2020.

But Biden operatives see Florida and Ohio as longshot possibilities, with few agreeing with Ms Weingarten’s belief Ohio could be in play and some say winning in Florida is wishful thinking.

While Mr Obama won both of them in 2008 and 2012, they have since experienced a rightward shift.

Some in Biden team believe abortion rights will open new paths to victory in 2024

Friday 11 August 2023 18:00 , Gustaf Kilander

While many working on getting President Joe Biden reelected in 2024 think the road to victory looks similar to 2020, some see fresh pathways to remaining in the White House for another four years.

Behind that optimism is the steadfast focus of many voters on abortion rights following the fall of Roe v Wade last year.

The main path to a win is seen as going through the so-called blue wall – the Rust Belt states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan – as well as once again attempting to win states that have recently become more winnable for Democrats such as Georgia and Arizona.

But aides to Mr Biden are now working on winning back territory not won by Democrats in a decade or more.

A top comeback opportunity in North Carolina, a state not won by Democrats on the presidential level since President Barack Obama won it in 2008.

A 12-week ban on abortion has gone into effect in the state over the objections of Democratic Governor Roy Cooper, who was overruled after vetoing the bill.

An anonymous Biden campaign official told Politico that it would be “crazy” not to go for North Carolina since Mr Biden lost it by a single percentage point in 2020.

‘Christie is doing a great job of reaching Republicans who think that Trump did crimes'

Friday 11 August 2023 15:00 , Gustaf Kilander

A national poll by Fairleigh Dickinson University shows Mr Trump still “well in the lead” in the GOP primary.

Professor of Government and Politics at FDU and poll director Dan Cassino told NorthJersey.com that “Trump is still well in the lead. But that doesn’t mean that his legal problems aren’t hurting him”.

Mr Trump received 58 per cent in the poll while Mr DeSantis received 15 per cent and Mr Christie and Mr Pence received five per cent.

Prof Cassino said Mr Trump is “sucking all of the air out of the room”.

He added that “criticisms of Trump have gotten Christie and Pence a lifeline, but so far, it’s not enough”.

Forty-eight per cent of Trump supporters said they would consider backing someone else.

While only 17 per cent of GOP primary voters think the indictments against Mr Trump, within that group, Mr Christie is in the lead with 25 per cent. Mr DeSantis received 19 per cent with his cohort and Mr Pence 16 per cent.

But 10 per cent said that they would support Mr Trump even if they agreed that the charges against him are correct.

“Christie is doing a great job of reaching Republicans who think that Trump did crimes,” Prof Cassino added. “The problem is that there just aren’t enough yet of them to win a Republican primary.”

Majority of Americans have unfavourable view of Donald Trump

Friday 11 August 2023 12:00 , Gustaf Kilander

According to FiveThirtyEight’s polling average, 39.6 per cent of Americans had a favourable view of former President Donald Trump, while 56.1 per cent had an unfavourable view as of 9 August.

Mr Trump is the overwhelming favourite to win the GOP presidential nomination, with 52.4 per cent support with the Republican primary electorate as of 8 August.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is in second place with 15.6 per cent.

Joe Biden’s approval rating reaches 40.5 per cent

Friday 11 August 2023 09:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Joe Biden’s approval rating reached 40.5 per cent on FiveThirtyEight’s polling average as of 9 August.

Meanwhile, 55.1 per cent disapprove of the president.

The last time more Americans approved than disapproved of Mr Biden was in August 2021.

Anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F Kennedy Jr gets 15.2% in Dem primary polling average

Friday 11 August 2023 06:00 , Gustaf Kilander

President Joe Biden faces no real threats on his path to the Democratic presidential nomination in 2024.

Author Marianne Williamson and anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F Kennedy Jr have joined the race but are not seen as effective challengers.

Ms Williamson doesn’t have sufficient support to appear in FiveThirtyEight’s average of national primary polls, while Mr Kennedy receives 15.2 per cent.

Mr Biden was at 64.3 per cent as of 8 August.

‘There remain opportunities for primary challengers to go on the offensive'

Thursday 10 August 2023 06:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Only 25 per cent of Republican primary voters in New Hampshire said in an NHJournal/co-efficient poll that they believed Mr Trump committed any crimes in connection to the insurrection on January 6, 2021.

The remaining 75 per cent either say say he’s innocent – 35 per cent – while some said they were unsure if he’s guilty but that he’s only being prosecuted because he’s Donald Trump”.

GOP strategist Jim Merrill told the NHJournal that “To paraphrase Donald Trump, he could stand in the middle of Elm Street and shoot someone and not lose any voters”.

“Impressive loyalty, and yet, he still has under 50 per cent primary support. There remain opportunities for primary challengers to go on the offensive, draw contrasts more forcefully, and get creative,” he added. “But they’re climbing an awfully steep hill to make it happen, and the clock is ticking.”

Christie and DeSantis tied for second in New Hampshire

Thursday 10 August 2023 03:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and ex-New Jersey Governor Chris Christie are tied in second place behind Donald Trump among New Hampshire Republicans, according to an NHJournal/co-efficient poll.

Mr Trump is in the lead with 43 per cent while the governors both have nine per cent support.

Nikki Haley, the former UN ambassador, is at seven per cent, while Senator Tim Scott and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy both have five per cent.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum is at four per cent and former Vice President Mike Pence has three per cent support.

