Christie: Trump will likely be ‘out on bail’ by GOP debate

The Conversation

The gate to former President Donald Trump's home at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on Aug. 8, 2022. Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty ImagesA new indictment of former President Donald Trump on July 27, 2023, added another charge related to retention of classified documents to an existing indictment issued last month. The charges followed a long process of the National Archives and Records Administration asking the former president on multiple occasions to return the records he took with him af