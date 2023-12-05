Christie Whitbeck to become Fort Bend ISD's next superintendent
The two-year leader of the district will remain employed in FBISD through next June, but she will vacate the role by next week.
The two-year leader of the district will remain employed in FBISD through next June, but she will vacate the role by next week.
Tyler Boyd threw a bad interception on a trick play.
The Pacers are officially headed to Las Vegas.
George Santos, Republican ex-congressman, certified grifter and unlikely gay icon, is now on Cameo. Santos' stint in Congress — checkered with a slew of criminal fraud charges, a House ethics committee probe and allegations of misspending campaign funds on expenses like Botox and OnlyFans subscriptions — ended last week when fellow representatives voted to expel him from the House in a 311-114 vote. At the time of writing, Santos already sold 100 videos on Cameo, and temporarily suspended future sales.
From claw clips to $500 hair tools, these were the beauty products we all Googled in 2023. The post These were the top beauty products of 2023, according to Google searches appeared first on In The Know.
Bed-wetting accidents happen — but is a urine-stained mattress a health risk?
The Jaguars are in the hunt for the top playoff seed in the AFC with a few weeks left in the regular season.
Kelly Oubre is set to return to the lineup Wednesday against the Washington Wizards.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Coach Outlet adds new bags and wallets to its clearance section every week. These new leatherware additions are some of the best deals we've seen to date.
Tyler Buchner was a top lacrosse recruit out of high school before he landed at Notre Dame to play football.
Spot gold hit an all-time high on Monday, prompting debate over where the precious metal will go next.
Who will be the starting quarterback for the Jets in their next game? It's a mystery.
“Rizz” was crowned 2023’s word of the year by the publishers of the Oxford English Dictionary, as the youthful Gen Z term charmed both voters and linguistics experts alike. Here’s what it means and how it’s used.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
If you hate giving up your second screen when you're working on the go, now you don't have to.
Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev weighs in on the surge in crypto and the future of the online trading platform.
After an appeals court reinstates a gag order imposed on former President Donald Trump by Judge Arthur Engoron, Trump’s lawyers move on Monday to appeal that decision to a higher court in New York.
Meta will soon remove a feature that lets you chat with Facebook friends on Instagram and vice versa. Starting mid-December, the company will disconnect the cross-platform integration, which it added in 2020.
On the heels of a 2023 NLCS appearance and a trip to the World Series in 2022, Rob Thomson received an extra year on his deal.
The expanded playoff is just a year away, but it would have been nice to have this season.