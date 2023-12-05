Christie Whitbeck to become Fort Bend ISD's next superintendent

TechCrunch

George Santos, Republican ex-congressman, certified grifter and unlikely gay icon, is now on Cameo. Santos' stint in Congress — checkered with a slew of criminal fraud charges, a House ethics committee probe and allegations of misspending campaign funds on expenses like Botox and OnlyFans subscriptions — ended last week when fellow representatives voted to expel him from the House in a 311-114 vote. At the time of writing, Santos already sold 100 videos on Cameo, and temporarily suspended future sales.