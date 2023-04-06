Christina Aguilera says she lost her virginity 'later than you would think' despite her iconic 'Dirrty' public image

Christina Aguilera said on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that she lost her virginity later in life.

She said it was "funny" that despite her provocative public image, she didn't have time for dating.

Aguilera added that she lost her virginity "later than you would think."

Christina Aguilera has revealed she lost her virginity "later" in life, despite her outwardly sexual appearance during her "Stripped" era.

Aguilera's public image underwent a provocative transformation to promote the album, which was released in 2002. In fact, Aguilera's heavily sexualized music video for the hit song "Dirrty" was so controversial that parents petitioned MTV to take it off the air.

But in a new interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast Wednesday, Aguilera admitted to host Alex Cooper that she was a late bloomer when it came to losing her virginity.

Asked about her dating life early in her pop career, Aguilera, who released her first album as a teenager, said: "I didn't really have time for that. It's so funny that I gave this persona because I probably was the last person to lose my virginity. It was something that was for me."

She continued: "And that's I guess why my messages went the way they did, too, because I owned it first, maybe. But it doesn't matter how it goes down, as long as you find your way and your path with being comfortable with yourself."

When asked specifically when she lost her virginity, Aguilera did not give a set date, but said: "It was later than you would think, given the girl that was doing 'Dirrty.' It's more of a funny thing looking back."

Aguilera said that she was "close" with her dancers during tours but those relationships did not always end well.

"I had certain dancers that were close quarters. You're traveling a lot and you have accessibility to only so many things, so it is what it is," Aguilera said. "A lot of things where I'm just like, 'Maybe I should have realized, he wasn't looking at me. He wasn't interested in me. He was looking at him.' A lot of things that, I'm just like, 'Oh, sad!' I feel bad for my younger self."

Earlier this year, Aguilera made headlines after Pink spoke about the feud she had with the singer after they filmed the "Lady Marmalade" music video together.

Pink told BuzzFeed's Sam Cleal in February that the music video was not "very fun to make," and later told CNN that Aguilera wanted to fight her on set.

"She was upset that I was sitting in her chair and so was going to shut down the entire production," Pink told CNN.

In 2017, Pink said that the pair "made up" while filming "The Voice" together, and reiterated that the feud is over to CNN.

While Aguilera did not address the feud during the "Call Her Daddy" interview, she did say she no longer has time for "negativity" and "baiting."

"I've been in the business long enough to know I just want none of it anymore," the "Genie in a Bottle" singer said. "I don't like getting poked under the table because then the claws come out. You know, we're at an elevated time in our in all of our lives where we are more open and talking to each other, and I just want peaceful energy peaceful vibes."

She continued: "I don't need to be talking about things that happened decades ago. Let's grow up. Let's embrace."

