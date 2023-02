NBC

Valerie Bertinelli is feeling good! The 62-year-old actress revealed on TikTok that she lost 10 pounds as a "side effect" of giving up alcohol in January. "So, here's a nice little side effect of Dry January. These jeans that I'm wearing were so tight a few months ago that I couldn't comfortably button them," she said in her video. "Now, they're so loose it's time for me to go down a size." The "Hot In Cleveland" star revealed on social media last month she was doing Dry January in part to cut down her cravings for sugar.