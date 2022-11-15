Christina Applegate gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star, first appearance since MS diagnosis
Actress Christina Applegate received her Hollywood Walk of Fame star, making her first public appearance since announcing she has multiple sclerosis.
Need a Thanksgiving meal, but don't have time to cook it? Here's a list of metro Detroit restaurants offering takeout meals or dinners to go.
Here's a list of Greater Lansing restaurants that are offering different Thanksgiving dine-in and take-out options
Christina Applegate didn't wear shoes while accepting her Hollywood Walk of Fame star Nov. 14, and she explained why in a tweet.
My love for plastic soup containers is well-documented. I think they are the perfect vessel for sending guests home with leftovers, Thanksgiving or otherwise. They’re clear, which means you’re more likely to eat what’s inside of them, but they’re also stackable, dishwasher-safe, and cheap enough that you don’t mind sending them home with guests.
At Jalopnik, we love when people come up with crazy combinations to make unexpected vehicles, suddenly become performance gods (or wannabe gods). Take this 2014 Ford Transit Connect listed on Cars & Bids. At first glance, sure, it’s just a Ford Transit van. But underneath the sheet metals beats an unexpected heart: the turbocharged I4 from a 2014 Focus ST.
Ikigai Asset Management is being swept up in the collapse of FTX, after it had “a large majority” of its total assets the bankrupt digital asset exchange, according to Travis Kling, the firm’s founder and chief investment officer.
The ceremony marked the "Dead to Me" star's first public appearance since she revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2021.
Gaining access to the presale was only the first hurdle Taylor Swift fans had to jump to purchase tickets for “The Eras Tour.”
Binance's CZ calls on the crypto community to help 'rebuild' after FTX collapse, while advising first-time investors to stay away.
As former President Donald Trump is expected to announce on Tuesday his official run for president in 2024, it appears […] The post Black Republicans start to turn on Trump ahead of expected presidential announcement for 2024 appeared first on TheGrio.
The traditional allocation of 60% stocks and 40% bonds may start to work again, after such portfolios were badly hurt this year, according to Ashish Shah, chief investment officer of public investments at Goldman Sachs Group’s asset management business.
Has The Great British Bake Off hit soggy bottom? The once warm show, which reaches its final tonight [Tuesday, November 15], has lost what made it great: the likeability. Time was that the judges, hosts and contestants exuded gentle, mutually supportive charm, while the bakers strived to make the kind of cakes, breads and biscuits we might actually want to recreate at home.
While the market flatlines for a while when some rallies peter out, the current one could end abruptly, with a decline in the S&P 500.
The former president does think the earth revolved around something: himself
The 65-year-old opened up about her rapid rise to fame and how taxing being a reality star can be.
🎶 I THINK THERE'S BEEN A GLITCH 🎶View Entire Post ›
Brittany and Sterling Mahomes are back at it again with the adorable game-day outfits. It wouldn’t be a proper football Sunday for Brittany if she didn’t share a post on Instagram of sweet behind-the-scenes moments from her husband’s Kansas City Chiefs game of the week, complete with a #OOTD showcasing her and 1-year-old Sterling’s super […]
It comes in 15 colors, including neutrals, brights and even fall and winter-appropriate jewel tones.
The No. 1 best-selling title is one of the best books about friendship and it topped Amazon editors' annual list.
Chappelle’s 15-minute monologue included a number of jokes about the Jewish community and prompted accusations of him normalizing and popularizing antisemitism.View Entire Post ›