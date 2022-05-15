Christina Hall and ex-husband Ant Anstead ordered to attend mediation session in bitter custody battle

Amy Sussman / Staff / Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer / Getty Images

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead are scheduled to attend a mediation session amid a contentious custody battle over their son, Hudson.

Records from the Orange County Superior Court show that the two have a mediation session set for June 15.

The two TV stars are fighting for custody of their 2-year-old son. In an emergency motion for full custody filed last month, Anstead called himself the "primary parent for our son" since September 2020.

Anstead has attempted to portray the "Flip or Flop"star as a negligent parent, arguing Hudson under Hall's custody got infected with COVID-19 and received a bad sunburn.

"On April 4th 2022 Hudson came home to me so badly sunburned he was crying in pain," Anstead said, according to court docs. "When I asked her about what happened her text reply was '...it didn't feel hot. Give him some Tylenol im sure it will be better tomorrow.'"

He also said Hall didn't put a seatbelt on Hudson while the two traveled in a golf cart. He's also alleged that Hall doesn't carry around an epi pen for her son, who has a tree nut allergy. "There have been many occasions where Hudson is returned to me covered in hives from diet-related issues," Anstead said in court filings.

A judge denied Anstead's motion for full custody. In response, Hall characterized Anstead's allegations that she created a "dangerous" environment for Hudson as "misleading." A hearing to determine who gets custody of Hudson is set for June 28.

