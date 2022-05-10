Christina Hall said her son's medical emergency was a 'wake-up call' about co-parenting with Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall came together for their son Brayden. Amy Sussman / Staff / Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer / Getty Images

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa's son had an emergency appendectomy on Sunday.

Christina said it was a "wake-up call" about co-parenting with Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa.

Heather seemingly confirmed on Friday that Tarek insulted Christina on the "Flip or Flop" set.

Christina Hall said on Monday that she had a "wake-up call" about co-parenting with Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa.

On Sunday, Christina and Tarek's son Brayden, 6, underwent an emergency appendectomy and the removal of Meckel's diverticulum, as Christina shared on Instagram. He is "recovering and in good spirits," according to Christina's post.

Christina took Brayden to the hospital on Sunday, while her husband, Josh Hall, watched her and Tarek's eldest child, Taylor, 11, and her son with Ant Anstead, Hudson, 2, who she is currently in a custody battle over.

Heather and Tarek later joined Christina at the hospital to see Brayden during his recovery, as the trio shared on Instagram.

On Monday, Christina posted a photo of Brayden on her Instagram story with a caption about the experience.

Christina Hall posted about her son on her Instagram story. Christina Hall/Instagram

"Stressful 24 hours but a good reminder how important team work / co-parenting is," she wrote. "We are all under pressure but when it really matters we were all there for Brayden doing our part."

"Sometimes a scary situation can be a good wake up call. In the end all the other stuff is just 'noise,' what matters is the kids," she added, tagging Heather, Tarek, and Josh in the post.

Heather also posted about the experience on her Instagram story.

"We all pulled together as a family during this stressful time," she captioned her selfie with Tarek and Brayden, tagging her husband and Christina. "The kids will always be the main priority to all of us."

The relationship between Christina and the El Moussas has appeared to be strained in recent months.

In March, "Flip or Flop" ended because filming had become "too intimate" for exes Christina and Tarek, according to People.

People also reported that Tarek yelled at Christina on the set of "Flip or Flop" in July 2021, calling her a "washed up loser" and comparing her to Heather, who he married in October. Christina married Josh in April 2022.

Christina and Tarek El Moussa on the set of "Flip or Flop." Anne Cusack / Getty Images

Heather seemed to confirm her husband insulted his ex-wife on the "Selling Sunset" reunion on Friday in a conversation with host Tan France.

"There were some comments he made in the press which I found interesting," France said of Tarek. "Did he really say you're a hotter, richer version of his ex-wife?"

Rather than answering the question, Heather said, "Well, I mean," and laughed, appearing to confirm the authenticity of her husband's comments.

France then asked: "You mean what? Do you agree?"

"Well, I mean," Heather repeated. "Can you girls attest to anything?" she added, appearing to ask her costars to weigh in.

Chrishell Stause responded for the group, saying: "I think we all are trying to be supportive of women in general. As much as we want to build you up, we don't want to do that."

A representative for the El Moussas did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment, and Hall declined to comment on this story.

