Christina Hall says she won't use under-eye filler again after experiencing an 'inflammatory reaction'

Christina Hall shared details about her health on Saturday. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Christina Hall shared updates about her health on Instagram Saturday.

Hall said she removed her under-eye filler after it became "inflammatory."

She also questioned whether some of her health issues "could be breast implant related."

Christina Hall said she's removed her under-eye filler while discussing "unexplained" health issues she's dealt with "for years."

Hall, 39, shared details on her Instagram account, calling it "Self Care Saturday" in a reels caption. The "Christina in the Country" star shared photos of her face on her Instagram stories, telling her 1.8 million followers that she had a reaction in April 2022.

"In April I had a reaction to under eye filler. Super swollen and it wouldn't go down with time," Hall wrote in one post, calling the photo "scary."

Christina Hall's Instagram stories on December 17. Christina Hall/Instagram

A second selfie showed Hall after she removed the filler.

"After dissolving with hyaluronidase and ultrasound frequency treatments to remove all the filler," she wrote. "Never again."

Hall went more in-depth about her health in an Instagram reel, and questioned if her experiences were "breast implant related."

"Been super exhausted lately so on a kick to get back into my body. I've had some unexplained health stuff for years and now I'm considering the thought that this could be Breast implant related," Hall wrote. "Does anyone else have any experience with this subject? I'm curious on all the ladies take on this."

Christina Hall Instagram reel post on December 17. Christina Hall/Instagram

Hall continued by listing her symptoms, which included unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, acid reflux, inflammation, and autoimmune issues.

"I had all my under eye filler dissolved as it was causing an inflammatory reaction as well," she added.

Several celebrities have spoken candidly about getting breast implants removed over health issues, including Danica Patrick in April 2022 and Sharon Osbourne in 2011. Patrick said she noticed an improvement in her health after her breast implants were removed.

"Within hours after surgery this is what I noticed - my face had more color and less dark circles (no food before the second pic), my face started producing oil again, I could take a 30% deeper breath into my chest already, and I had so much energy when I woke up," she wrote on Instagram.

Read the original article on Insider