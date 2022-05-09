Christina Hall says she's been 'sucker punched left and right' but her husband gives her 'unconditional love and respect' amid custody battle

Christina Hall posted about her husband on Instagram. Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Christina Hall praised her husband, Josh Hall, in an Instagram post on Sunday.

She said he gives her "unconditional love and respect" when she's "sucker punched left and right."

The post seemed to point to her custody battle with her ex-husband, Ant Anstead.

Christina Hall publicly applauded her husband's "unconditional love and support" amid her custody battle with Ant Anstead.

Christina, 38, married Josh Hall, 40, in a private ceremony in April. It's the "Flip or Flop" star's third marriage, as she was previously married to co-host Tarek El Moussa and HGTV star Ant Anstead.

Christina and Anstead are in the midst of a custody battle over their 2-year-old son Hudson. Anstead filed an emergency motion for full custody of Hudson on April 28, saying in court documents reviewed by Insider that he was Hudson's "primary parent" and that Christina had put him in "dangerous" situations.

A judge denied the motion, and Christina filed a response that said Anstead was "misleading" the court. Hudson's custody will be decided in a hearing set for June 28.

Christina also shares custody of Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, with El Moussa, who is now married to Heather Rae El Moussa of "Selling Sunset."

Christina took to Instagram on Sunday to voice her appreciation of Josh and to seemingly point to the difficulties caused by the custody battle, posting a photo of Josh hugging her and praising him in the caption.

"May has never been a great month for me. Not sure what that means astrologically or spiritually but I've had some of my worst times in May," she captioned the post.

"The difference is this May I have a man who treats me with unconditional love and respect. Standing by me and helping me through these times as I feel like I'm being sucker punched left and right," Christina went on to say.

"It's when you have your lowest moments that test your relationship when you really see what kind of people you are together," she added. "If you have a person who loves and respects you hug them extra tight tonight because trust me not everyone has this."

Christina and Josh were first publicly linked in July 2021, but the HGTV star later shared they had been together as early as March 2021.

Josh has also used Instagram in recent days to support his wife, writing in a post shared on April 29 that he would "always protect" Christina and that he would "save the kids from any unnecessary trauma."

He posted another photo of Christina on Sunday applauding her "motherly instinct" for taking Brayden to the hospital when he was ill, as he ended up having to have an emergency appendectomy, as Christina shared on Instagram.

"We will always remember this Mother's Day and I will always remember why God made Christina a mother, because she was made for it," Josh wrote of his wife.

Representatives for Christina Hall declined to comment when contacted by Insider for this story.

Read the original article on Insider