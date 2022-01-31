Christina Hendricks poses in lacy black lingerie for mirror selfie on Instagram: ‘Foundations’

Christina Hendricks is heating things up.

The "Good Girl" star took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a sultry mirror selfie while rocking lacy black lingerie.

"Foundations," the actress captioned the sizzling snap.

Many of the 46-year-old’s 1.1 million followers immediately took to the comments section and praised the former "Mad Men" bombshell.

CHRISTINA HENDRICKS' HAND FEATURED ON 'AMERICAN BEAUTY' POSTER, ACTRESS SAYS

Christina Hendricks shared a sizzling snap on Instagram. Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

"Tell me what this is ASAP I need to buy," Kat Dennings commented.

"CHRISTINA," chimed former "Mad Men" co-star Kiernan Shipka.

"This," added January Jones.

While Hendricks is proud of her coveted curves, she previously noted how the press zeroed in on her body during the height of "Mad Men," which aired from 2007 until 2015. The AMC series, which was set in the ‘60s, detailed the lives of the employees at Sterling Cooper & Partners, a New York City-based advertising firm. The show won 16 Emmys during its seven-year run.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Actress Christina Hendricks made plenty of headlines during her time on ‘Mad Men’. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Lionsgate Television

"There certainly was a time when we were very critically acclaimed, and getting a lot of attention for our very good work and our very hard work, and everyone just wanted to ask me about my bra again," Hendricks told The Guardian in June 2021.

"There are only two sentences to say about a bra," she added.

Despite the uncomfortable questions, Hendricks said she was still proud to take on the role of Joan Holloway.

"It may eclipse anything I ever did," she told the outlet. "And, if it does, it was a good one and I’m proud of it. I got to bring who I was as a woman. I think I learned some of how to be a woman from Joan. No one would give a s--t about me if it wasn’t for that show. I’d still be doing good work, but no one would have found me. If that’s the best thing I ever do, it was pretty good."

Christina Hendricks arrives at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Hendricks previously reflected on the show’s legacy and weighed in on whether her character was a feminist.

"Some people have called her a feminist, but I would not," Hendricks explained to Entertainment Weekly. "I think she's smart and able. I think she knows that she deserves to be treated in a certain way, but her methods are not technically what you would call 'feminist.' Maybe now you would, but I don't think you would have at the time."

Hendricks is currently filming "The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry" alongside Kunal Nayyar and Lucy Hale.