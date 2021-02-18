Christine Baranski Lists NYC Apartment After Upgrading to a Bigger Unit

Christine Baranski’s real estate upgrade is about as pandemic-safe as it gets: The actress has listed her longtime Manhattan apartment for $1.39 million as she moves to a bigger and better unit within the same building, the New York Post reports.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located in a nine-story co-op building on the Upper East Side that dates back to 1928 and was Jackie Kennedy’s childhood home. Baranski reportedly purchased her first unit there in 2004 for $1.27 million.

Courtesy of Kleier Residential

The property has a surprisingly spacious feel for a New York City apartment, thanks to lots of natural light, white beamed ceilings, and pastel-toned walls. The living room is outfitted in buttery yellow striped wallpaper across from a wood-burning fireplace and a wall of built-in bookshelves. It leads into a pale green dining room and sleek galley kitchen. The main bedroom, meanwhile, is swathed in serene shades of blue and includes an en suite marble bathroom with plenty more natural light.

See the video.

The Good Wife star will trade the elegant space for a duplex elsewhere in the 30-unit building, which she bought for $2.2 million in December. Her new home will likely require quite a few renovations, according to photos from its original listing, which show several rooms currently under construction and some outdated decor. The property stretches across the building’s third and fourth floors and includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms, larger living and dining areas than her previous abode, and an eat-in chef’s kitchen that is significantly larger than her old unit’s galley kitchen.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest