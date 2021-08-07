Christine Quinn performs splits, yoga poses in tiny blue bikini on paddleboard during Italian getaway

Christine Quinn made quite the splash while enjoying some fun in the sun with her husband during their luxurious Italian getaway.

The 32-year-old "Selling Sunset" star flaunted her bikini bod and showed off some impressive yoga skills while out to see in the bright blue waters.

Photos obtained by Fox News show the blonde bombshell practicing her yoga poses on a paddleboard while her husband Christian Richard graciously helped hold the board in place as she kicked her legs into the air.

The stunner's toned physique was on full display, giving her husband an eyeful at her incredible abs and lean legs.

At one point, Quinn could be seen nailing upside-down yoga poses, with her legs stretched out at the end of the board.

The 31-year-old new mom even managed to balance on the board while doing a full split.

In May, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Christian Georges Dumontet. The newborn weighed 6 lbs., 14 oz., and measured 20.5 inches long, People magazine reported.

The lovebirds, who wed in December 2019, also managed to sneak in a few passionate kisses while Quinn remained steady on the paddleboard.

But the Netflix star's stunts weren't only on her board. Quinn also cooled off while hopping into the water with Richard.

The two later enjoyed some fresh beverages as they stood waist-deep in the water and used their board as a table.

Earlier this year, the celebrity real estate agent opened up about becoming a mother for the first time and discussed how breastfeeding is like a "full time job."

"It is so hard," she told People when discussing breastfeeding. "I never realized how hard it is. It is a full-time job, and I have so much respect now for moms — I always have, but oh my gosh, it's a full-time job. It's insanity. I mean, hats off to anyone who can do it for as long as they can, because it's really, really difficult."

In another interview, she gushed about her new role as a mom.

"Baby C is more precious than I could have ever imagined," she told the magazine shortly after giving birth. "Nine months seems like a lifetime to wait to meet someone. It is the most incredible feeling to know that you have created life. My protective mama bear mentality is stronger than ever. My sole job is to protect him, to love him and to raise him."

According to Quinn, her water broke just after she returned home from filming Season 4 of the reality TV series . She called giving birth "the most magical moment of my life."

Quinn credited her husband for being so supportive during the birth.

"He was very calm throughout the whole process," she explained. One day I might share more about what happened, but for right now, I am humbled and grateful that three of us came home from the hospital."