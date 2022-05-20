Christine Quinn says a 'Selling Sunset' producer told her to 'kill' herself after she was 'too honest' about a scene on the show

Christine Quinn attended a Christian Siriano show in New York on September 7, 2021. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Christine Quinn accused "Selling Sunset" producer Adam DiVello of harassment.

The reality star said on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that DiVello told her to "kill" herself.

She also said he was accused of inappropriate conduct on "The Hills," where he previously worked.

During an appearance on Wednesday's episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, reality star Christine Quinn told host Alexandra Cooper that the producers behind "Selling Sunset" would "mentally torture" and "intimidate" her and other women on the show. She also said the cast received "wardrobe notes" from production, including instructions to "push up your cleavage."

"It is a male-dominated industry in the production field," she said (around the 37-minute mark). "They manipulate women. They harass them."

Quinn called out one specific producer by name for what she alleges was "verbal abuse" and "intimidation tactics."

"I want to clarify here it's Adam DiVello. Adam DiVello is the one who owns the production company which is the same one who did 'The Hills' and made Heidi and Spencer look like they were crazy," Quinn continued. "You know it's all dependent on who is producing the show, and we have to look at what Adam DiVello has done as a whole, as a human being."

DiVello is the founder of Done and Done Productions, which launched both "Selling Sunset" and its spinoff "Selling Tampa." DiVello and his company also produced "The Hills," its spinoff "The City," and "The Hills Presents: Speidi's Wedding Unveiled" special. He'd previously been a producer on "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County," the reality show that "The Hills" was spun off from.

Quinn also claimed DiVello has had "multiple complaints" filed against him throughout his career, by herself and others. One complaint filed against DiVello by an unnamed person resulted in him not being allowed to "step foot on set with any of the women in the office" because of "misconduct," according to Quinn. In another instance, she said DiVello told her "to go fall down the stairs" and "kill" herself after she was "too honest" about a scene on the show in an interview.

"I said, 'No, here's what really happened,' to which he was threatening me and yelling at me. There were other people around, there were witnesses to this," she said. "He said, quote, 'Go fall down the stairs and kill yourself.'"

"It was extremely terrifying," Quinn added. "He's screaming in my face, it was horrifying."

Representatives for DiVello and Netflix did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Christine Quinn of "Selling Sunset" leaving a party in London, England, on September 22, 2021. Ricky Vigil M/Getty Images

Additionally, according to Quinn, Heidi Pratt (née Montag), a star on "The Hills," had previously filed a claim against DiVello over "inappropriate sexual misconduct," though she did not specify when this occurred or go into detail on the allegation.

While Heidi Pratt hasn't spoken out regarding the allegations against DiVello, her husband Spencer Pratt appeared to support Quinn's statements by responding with a "100" emoji to a tweet from media personality Perez Hilton asking if DiVello should be fired over Quinn's claims. Heidi and Spencer Pratt didn't immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

