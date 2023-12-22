Christmas 2023 in Arizona: 2.2M expected to travel for holiday

Arizona roads and airports will be busy ahead of Christmas, as more than 2 million Arizonans were expected to travel for the holiday, according to AAA.

The state also was expected to see rain and snow starting Friday, the National Weather Service forecast. The weather is sure to impact some holiday travelers this weekend.

Here's a guide on everything happening in the state and across the U.S., from travel updates, weather forecasts and what stores are open for last-minute shopping.

Check back with azcentral.com through the weekend for updates.

Busy travel days predicted for Arizona. Here’s what to know

With Christmas just days away, AAA forecasts that nearly 2.2 million Arizonans will travel for the holidays.

Following the busy Thanksgiving season, which saw more than 1 million Arizonans and 55.4 million Americans travel 50 or more miles to celebrate Turkey Day, AAA anticipates this Christmas and New Year's to be one of the busiest periods they've tracked in over 20 years.

AAA spokesperson Julian Paredes told The Arizona Republic that the busiest days this year travel-wise will be on Saturday, Dec. 23, and Thursday, Dec. 28.

“This year-end holiday forecast, with an additional 2.5 million travelers compared to last year, mirrors what AAA Travel has been observing throughout 2023,” Senior Vice President of AAA Travel Paula Twidale said in a statement. “More Americans are investing in travel, despite the cost, to make memories with loved ones and experience new places.”

— Kye Graves

