Christmas 2023: Here's your list of parades across Polk County

The holiday season draws near and what better way to celebrate than ringing in cheer with Christmas parades full of bright lights and colorful floats.

The Ledger has compiled a list of Polk County's 2023 Christmas parades listed by date, then by city :

Dec. 2

Frostproof — Frostproof will present “The Music and Magic of Christmas” as the theme of its 31st annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. The route begins on West 7th Street, heading north on South Oak Avenue to West 4th Street, past the football field to South Magnolia Avenue, north to West 3rd Street, then east to Scenic Highway. Festivities continue after the parade at Henderson Field, 71 N. Lake Reedy Blvd.

Haines City — The city will host it annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. The parade steps off from Publix Super Markets in Haines City, 617 U.S. 17-92, and makes its way to the Lake Eva Center, 555 Ledwith Ave. Santa Claus will make an appearance.

Winter Haven – See holiday lights reflect off of water at Winter Haven’s Chain of Lakes Christmas Boat Parade on Dec 2 at 6:30 p.m. The parade begins on Lake May and will travel to Lake Howard, then back to Lake May before moving to Lake Shipp. Possible viewing areas include Harborside Restaurant, Tanner’s Lakeside Bar & Grill, Old Man Frank’s and Twisted Prop.

Don't want to cook on Thanksgiving? Lots of Polk County places will do it for you

Dec. 7

Lakeland — The City of Lakeland will host its 42nd annual Christmas Parade themed “Christmas in Candy Land” on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. The parade’s start is signaled by fireworks over Lake Mirror. The parade steps off from the RP Funding Center, 701 W. Lime St., traveling east along Lemon Street into the downtown area. It will turn left on Tennessee Avenue then right on Main Street, traveling along the southern edge of Munn Park. The parade heads south along Massachusetts Avenue to the shores of Lake Morton, before heading west on Lake Morton Drive to Walnut Street, then north on Tennessee Ave. The marchers will turn west on Orange Street ending at the RP Funding Center.

Dec. 8

Auburndale, Winter Haven —The cities of Auburndale and Winter Haven will come together for the annual Havendale Christmas Parade Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. The route starts at Spring Haven Retirement Center, 1225 Havendale Blvd. NW, and travels west along Havendale Boulevard to the Publix Super Market at 606 Havendale Blvd.

Bartow — Celebrate the holiday season with Main Street Bartow’s Light Up Christmas Parade Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. The route begins at Mosaic Park, 2250 S. Floral Ave., and ends at First Avenue.

What's Thanksgiving without pie? Here's a list of Polk County bakeries taking preorders

Dec. 9

Davenport — Davenport’s biggest event of the year, its annual Christmas parade and Winterfest, will be Dec. 9 with the parade at 6 p.m. The parade starts at the Lewis W. Mathews Memorial Sports Complex, 400 E. Palm St., and ends at the Toms Fellows Community Center, 207 North Blvd. W. in Davenport.

Dundee — Celebrate Christmas around the world at the Town of Dundee’s annual Christmas Parade Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. The parade runs along Main Street ending at the Dundee Community Center, 603 Lake Marie Blvd., where there will the opportunity for photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Donations of new toys for the annual Mayor’s Toy Drive will be collected.

Fort Meade — The City of Fort Meade and the Fort Meade Chamber of Commerce present the Merry Grinchmas Christmas Parade on Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.

Lake Alfred — The Lake Alfred Christmas Parade will be Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. The route starts at Central Park, 444 E. Cummings St., and ends at Frank C. Gardner Park, U.S. U.S. 17-92 and Main Street. Immediately following the parade there will be children’s activities, cookies, hot chocolate, “snow” and a chance to visit with Santa Claus. A Christmas tree will be lit at Gardner Park.

Mulberry — Mulberry’s 2023 Christmas Parade will have a theme of “Christmas at the Movies” at 6 p.m. Dec. 9.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on X @SaraWalshFl.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Christmas 2023: Find holiday parades near you to see Santa Claus