Christmas 2023 shipping deadlines: What you need to know about USPS, UPS, FedEx times

If you're looking to mail holiday presents to family and friends, there's some good news and bad news.

The bad news is that the deadline for FedEx Ground Economy shipping has passed. The good news is that there are other shipping options and carriers to choose from, not only by FedEx, but UPS and the Postal Service.

But it may cost you more money to ship a package at this late date if you want it to arrive before Christmas, depending of course not only on the size and weight of the package, but on what service you use to send it and how fast you want it to get to its destination.

Within the Lower 48 (excludes Alaska and Hawaii)

USPS Ground Advantage - Saturday, Dec. 16. Packages are delivered within 2 to 5 business days, and tracking is included in the price. Prices start at $4.75 at a Post Office for a four-ounce package, depending on where it is being mailed.

First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) - Saturday, Dec. 16. A one-ounce card or letter (the majority of such items) cost 66 cents to mail. Go over that and it's 24 cents for an additional ounce.

Priority Mail - Monday, Dec. 18. Priority Mail service also includes tracking and delivery in 1 to 3 business days. Priority Mail Flat Rate allows one to ship packages up to 70 pounds to any state at the same price, using the Postal Service's specially marked envelopes and boxes. Prices to send a Priority Mail package starts at $9.35 at the Post Office for one-pound.

Priority Mail Express - Wednesday, Dec. 20. This service provides for next day to two-day delivery by 6 p.m. with a money back guarantee. As well, there's also the Priority Mail Express Flat Rate, which allows one to ship packages up to 70 pounds to any state at the same price, using the Postal Service's specially marked envelopes. Priority Mail Express starts at $28.75 at a Post Office for a half-pound package.

Alaska

USPS Ground Advantage - Saturday, Dec. 16

First-Class Mail - Saturday, Dec. 16

Priority Mail - Monday, Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express - Wednesday, Dec. 20

Hawaii

USPS Ground Advantage - Saturday, Dec. 16

First-Class Mail - Saturday, Dec. 16

Priority Mail - Saturday, Dec. 16

Priority Mail Express - Wednesday, Dec. 20

Air/Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), Diplomatic Post Office (DPO)

Priority Mail Express Military Service - Friday, Dec. 15. However, this service is not available for zip codes beginning with 093.

FedEx SameDay - Friday, Dec. 22. This is for door-to-door delivery in all 50 states, 24 hours a day. Packages can be monitored from pickup through delivery, using FedEx's packaging or one's own. Up to 150 pounds can be delivered, though approval is needed if one wants to ship more than 70 pounds or any one side of that package exceeds 48 inches.

2Day and 2Day A.M. - Wednesday, Dec. 20. The difference between the two is that FedEx 2 Day A.M. offers morning delivery on the second business day, by 1:30 p.m. to residences, Monday through Friday only. (The normal delivery time is by noon, but FedEx extended its express delivery commitment times before 5 p.m. by 90 minutes due to the expected seasonal volume.) Otherwise, packages will arrive by 5 p.m. to most areas and by 8 p.m. to residences with 2Day, also Monday through Friday, with Saturday delivery also available in certain areas for an additional charge. Packages can be delivered throughout the U.S. with FedEx 2Day, and to all states except Hawaii with 2Day A.M.

FedEx Express Saver - Tuesday, Dec. 19. This is FedEx's three day shipping option. Packages are delivered Monday through Friday, arriving at residences by 8 p.m. This is available for delivery throughout the United States except Alaska and Hawaii.

FedEx Ground is a low-cost shipping service which delivers, by using FedEx Home Delivery, every day of the week, including 50% of the U.S. population on Sundays. Delivery times are between 1 and 5 business days, with shipping to and from Alaska and Hawaii taking between 3 and 7 business days. Deadlines are:

FedEx Ground: - 1-Day Shipping, Thursday, Dec. 21; 2-Day Shipping, Wednesday, Dec. 20; 3-Day Shipping, Tuesday, Dec. 19; 4-Day Shipping, Monday, Dec. 18; 5-Day Shipping, Friday, Dec. 15

FedEx Home Delivery: 1-Day Shipping, Friday, Dec. 22 ; 2-Day Shipping, Thursday, Dec. 21; 3-Day Shipping, Wednesday, Dec. 20; 4-Day Shipping, Monday, Dec. 18; 5-Day Shipping, Friday, Dec. 15

For shipping to Puerto Rico, these are FedEx’s deadlines:

FedEx International Next Flight - Friday, Dec. 22

FedEx International First - Thursday, Dec. 21

FedEx International Priority - Wednesday, Dec. 20

FedEx International Priority Distribution - Wednesday, Dec. 20

FedEx International Economy - Tuesday, Dec. 19

For Saturday, Dec. 23 delivery, UPS recommends the following last days to ship:

UPS Ground - United Parcel Service ask customers to visit its Calculate Time and Cost website for details. Delivery takes place within one to five business days, and comes with free tracking information. Packages can be up to 150 pounds and up to 108 inches long. This service is available to businesses and homes in all 50 states as well as Puerto Rico.

UPS 3 Day Select - Tuesday, Dec. 19. This service is available for delivery to the 48 contiguous states. Packages can be up to 150 pounds and up to 108 inches long.

UPS 2nd Day Air - Wednesday, Dec. 20 (Thursday, Dec. 21 with Saturday delivery option). This service is available for delivery to all 50 states as well as Puerto Rico with some limitations in Alaska and Hawaii. Packages can be up to 150 pounds and up to 108 inches long.

UPS Next Day Air - Thursday, Dec. 21 (Dec. 22 with Saturday delivery option). Packages can be up to 150 pounds and up to 108 inches long. Next Day Air Early can be used for delivery to all 50 states as well as Puerto Rico.

