Christmas at the Barn kicks off Charlton Ranch holiday calendar

Dec. 18—The holiday spirit was alive and well in the Yuba County foothills on Saturday at the Charlton Ranch, approximately a 30-acre property complete with all the bells and whistles of those who make their life in the hills, as well as holiday decor celebrating Christmas.

The property is owned and operated by the Charlton family, a household running the property that has been around since the early 1980s, Ronda Charlton said.

Charlton, as her shirt reading "Boss Lady" dictated, was running the show at the first Christmas at the Barn event on Saturday. Gates opened at 10 a.m. with 28 local vendors selling last-minute gift ideas, stocking stuffers and holiday treats and delights to those who made their way up to 5535 Marysville Rd.

"Our love for Christmas. We love children and enjoy the people," said Charlton about the reason behind this year's Christmas at the Barn event.

Charlton said Christmas at the Barn is also the beginning of many holiday-themed parties throughout the year. Charlton and her husband, a man who built the ranch "with his bare hands," hope to host get-togethers for each major holiday. Charlton has ideas to do an Easter celebration and one for Valentine's Day.

Next fall, Charlton wants to turn her ranch into a pumpkin patch to celebrate Halloween.

Charlton's coming out party was Christmas and it brought out individuals selling handcrafted gifts made with love and lots of time. There were leather purses, handmade beanies and plenty of Christmas and holiday decorations for people to make any last-minute adjustments to their Christmas homes.

There was also Santa's Cabin that Charlton has many plans for throughout the year. On Saturday, the cabin hosted Santa Claus for families to take pictures for a $5 donation.

John Alba came up from Sacramento to visit his family in Browns Valley and participate in Saturday's event.

Alba liked the feel of the property, calling it "old school."

"I like the cows," Alba said.

Charlton said the cabin will be used for many events beginning in January 2024. Up next is likely a spot for lovers to celebrate Valentine's Day.

"We'll probably have a bunch of vendors out and a lovers' place in the cabin," said Charlton, on early Valentine's Day plans at the ranch.