Christmas Bird Count, a Bluegrass Hootenanny and so much more — it's NXT Best!
We're in December's second half already! And there's so much fun in the offing. Here's this week's NXT Best:
Annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count
Sunday, Dec. 17 - for start time email bobdean52@gmail.com; potluck and reports 5:30 p.m.
Case Nature Center
Cool Spring Preserve
1469 Lloyd Road
Charles Town, W.Va.
For all experience levels. Hosted by Potomac Valley Audubon Society. Local volunteer-based count to monitor the status and distribution of early-winter bird populations. Teams in the field count every bird they see or hear. Those who live within the circle areas can count birds at their feeders during the day and submit a record. Potluck meal and reports at 5:30 p.m. Option to participate virtually via Zoom. Free. Registration required. Go to https://www.potomacaudubon.org/event/christmas-bird-count-charles-town-circle/, email katelyn@potomacaudubon.org or call 681-252-1387.
Bluegrass Hootenanny
Sunday, Dec. 17 - 2 to 4 p.m.
Music Makers
46 W. Main St.
Waynesboro, Pa.
Led by Johnny Calamari and Brad Munn. Bring bluegrass instruments and play. Free, donations appreciated. Email music@artsalliancegw.org or call 717-655-2500.
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Sunday, Dec. 17 - 1 p.m.
Washington County Playhouse Dinner Theater
44 N. Potomac St., rear
Hagerstown
Musical based on Victor Hugo's novel and songs from the Disney animated feature. Preceded by dinner. Children younger than 5 not admitted. Tickets (including dinner and show) are $63 for adults, $57 for active military and first responders, and $53 for children (ages 5 to 12). Go to www.washingtoncountyplayhouse.com or call 301-739-7469.
Trick Bag
Sunday, Dec. 17 - 1 to 4 p.m
Blue Mountain Wine Crafters Boutique Winery
117 E. Baltimore St.
Funkstown
Wide variety of good time music. Call 301-791-2882.
Songwriters & Poets Open Mic
Monday, Dec. 18 - 7 to 9 p.m.
Music Makers
46 W. Main St.
Waynesboro, Pa.
Everyone welcome. Led by longtime Waynesboro Songwriters Workshop member Dave Dishneau and Hagerstown-based poet Ann Culey. Features both songs and poems, in an alternating format. Participants perform up to three works initially, with additional rounds if time allows. Held the third Monday of each month. Free, donations appreciated. Email music@artsalliancegw.org or call 717-655-2500.
Wellness Walk
Tuesday, Dec. 19 - 10 a.m. to noon
Spruce Pine Hollow Roadside Park
Martinsburg Road
Hedgesville, W.Va.
For all ages. Hosted by Potomac Valley Audubon Society. Free. Registration is required. Limited to 15 participants. Go to https://www.potomacaudubon.org/event/december-wellness-walk-in-shepherdstown/, email info@potomacaudubon.org or call 681-252-1387.
3rd Annual Winter Solstice Celebration
Thursday, Dec. 21 - 5 to 7 p.m.
Red Run Park
12143 Buchanan Trail East
Waynesboro, Pa.
Family-friendly. Hosted by The Institute. Free. Stories by the Fire with Bobbi Blubaugh, who will read The Longest Night by Marion Dane Bauer. Make garlands of popcorn, berries and edible ornaments for animals, and a winter-related craft. Fire pit stations and free hot chocolate. Tri-State Astronomers will have telescopes to view the winter sky. Vendors. Event is outdoors. Email info@natureandcultureinstitute.org.
Campfire and Storytelling
Thursday, Dec. 21 - 5:45 to 8 p.m
Cool Spring Preserve
1469 Lloyd Road
Charles Town, W.Va
For all ages. Hosted by Potomac Valley Audubon Society. Treats made in a Dutch oven and storytelling by Will O’Boyle. $8. Registration required. Sign up for 5:45 p.m. or 7 p.m. time slot. Go to www.potomacaudubon.org/event/evening-campfire-storytelling/, email info@potomacaudubon.org or call 681-252-1387.
BBD Trio & Friends
Friday, Dec. 22 - 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Music Makers
46 W. Main St.
Waynesboro, Pa.
Free, donations appreciated. Email music@artsalliancegw.org or call 717-655-2500.
