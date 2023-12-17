Christmas Bird Count, a Bluegrass Hootenanny and so much more — it's NXT Best!

We're in December's second half already! And there's so much fun in the offing. Here's this week's NXT Best:

Annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count

Sunday, Dec. 17 - for start time email bobdean52@gmail.com; potluck and reports 5:30 p.m.

Case Nature Center

Cool Spring Preserve

1469 Lloyd Road

Charles Town, W.Va.

For all experience levels. Hosted by Potomac Valley Audubon Society. Local volunteer-based count to monitor the status and distribution of early-winter bird populations. Teams in the field count every bird they see or hear. Those who live within the circle areas can count birds at their feeders during the day and submit a record. Potluck meal and reports at 5:30 p.m. Option to participate virtually via Zoom. Free. Registration required. Go to https://www.potomacaudubon.org/event/christmas-bird-count-charles-town-circle/, email katelyn@potomacaudubon.org or call 681-252-1387.

Bluegrass Hootenanny

Sunday, Dec. 17 - 2 to 4 p.m.

Music Makers

46 W. Main St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Led by Johnny Calamari and Brad Munn. Bring bluegrass instruments and play. Free, donations appreciated. Email music@artsalliancegw.org or call 717-655-2500.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Sunday, Dec. 17 - 1 p.m.

Washington County Playhouse Dinner Theater

44 N. Potomac St., rear

Hagerstown

Musical based on Victor Hugo's novel and songs from the Disney animated feature. Preceded by dinner. Children younger than 5 not admitted. Tickets (including dinner and show) are $63 for adults, $57 for active military and first responders, and $53 for children (ages 5 to 12). Go to www.washingtoncountyplayhouse.com or call 301-739-7469.

Trick Bag

Sunday, Dec. 17 - 1 to 4 p.m

Blue Mountain Wine Crafters Boutique Winery

117 E. Baltimore St.

Funkstown

Wide variety of good time music. Call 301-791-2882.

Songwriters & Poets Open Mic

Monday, Dec. 18 - 7 to 9 p.m.

Music Makers

46 W. Main St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Everyone welcome. Led by longtime Waynesboro Songwriters Workshop member Dave Dishneau and Hagerstown-based poet Ann Culey. Features both songs and poems, in an alternating format. Participants perform up to three works initially, with additional rounds if time allows. Held the third Monday of each month. Free, donations appreciated. Email music@artsalliancegw.org or call 717-655-2500.

Wellness Walk

Tuesday, Dec. 19 - 10 a.m. to noon

Spruce Pine Hollow Roadside Park

Martinsburg Road

Hedgesville, W.Va.

For all ages. Hosted by Potomac Valley Audubon Society. Free. Registration is required. Limited to 15 participants. Go to https://www.potomacaudubon.org/event/december-wellness-walk-in-shepherdstown/, email info@potomacaudubon.org or call 681-252-1387.

3rd Annual Winter Solstice Celebration

The 3rd Annual Winter Solstice Celebration will be held Thursday, Dec. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Red Run Park, 12143 Buchanan Trail East, Waynesboro, Pa.

Thursday, Dec. 21 - 5 to 7 p.m.

Red Run Park

12143 Buchanan Trail East

Waynesboro, Pa.

Family-friendly. Hosted by The Institute. Free. Stories by the Fire with Bobbi Blubaugh, who will read The Longest Night by Marion Dane Bauer. Make garlands of popcorn, berries and edible ornaments for animals, and a winter-related craft. Fire pit stations and free hot chocolate. Tri-State Astronomers will have telescopes to view the winter sky. Vendors. Event is outdoors. Email info@natureandcultureinstitute.org.

Campfire and Storytelling

Thursday, Dec. 21 - 5:45 to 8 p.m

Cool Spring Preserve

1469 Lloyd Road

Charles Town, W.Va

For all ages. Hosted by Potomac Valley Audubon Society. Treats made in a Dutch oven and storytelling by Will O’Boyle. $8. Registration required. Sign up for 5:45 p.m. or 7 p.m. time slot. Go to www.potomacaudubon.org/event/evening-campfire-storytelling/, email info@potomacaudubon.org or call 681-252-1387.

BBD Trio & Friends

Friday, Dec. 22 - 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Music Makers

46 W. Main St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Free, donations appreciated. Email music@artsalliancegw.org or call 717-655-2500.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Hunchback of Notre Dame, Bluegrass Hootenanny, more in NXT Best