Christmas bombing marks another dark day for Nashville

  • In this photo provided by the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, FBI and ATF Evidence Response Teams process the scene, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, of the Christmas Day blast in Nashville, Tenn. The teams are searching for evidence to assist in the ongoing investigation. (FBI/ATF via AP)
  • In this photo provided by the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, FBI and ATF Evidence Response Teams process the scene, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, of the Christmas Day blast in Nashville, Tenn. The teams are searching for evidence to assist in the ongoing investigation. (FBI/ATF via AP)
  • In this photo provided by Pete Gibson, Gibson poses for a selfie at his home, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Gibson's tattoo parlor was just across the street from the site of the Christmas Day explosion. (Pete Gibson via AP)
  • People look from a pedestrian bridge, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, to view the area several blocks away where an explosion took place Christmas Day in Nashville, Tenn. Federal officials now turn to exploring the monumental task of piecing together the motive behind the bombing that severely damaged dozens of downtown Nashville buildings and injured three. Officials have named 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man behind the mysterious explosion in which he was killed, but the motive has remained elusive. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • This undated image posted on social media by the FBI shows Anthony Quinn Warner. Warner, the man accused of exploding a bomb in Nashville, Tenn., on Christmas Day, told a neighbor days earlier that “Nashville and the world is never going to forget me.” (Courtesy of FBI via AP)
  • This undated image posted on social media by the FBI shows Anthony Quinn Warner. Federal officials now turn to exploring the monumental task of piecing together the motive behind the Christmas Day explosion that severely damaged dozens of buildings and injured three in downtown Nashville, Tenn. While officials have named 63-year-old Warner as the man behind the mysterious explosion in which he was killed, the motive has remained elusive. (Courtesy of FBI via AP)
  • Nashville Police officers Brenna Hosey, left, and James Wells embrace after speaking at a news conference Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The two officers are part of a group of officers credited with evacuating people before an explosion took place in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • A police officer blocks a street as the investigation continues into an explosion Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. An explosion that shook the largely deserted streets of downtown Nashville early Christmas morning shattered windows, damaged buildings, and wounded three people. Authorities said they believed the blast was intentional. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • This image taken from surveillance video provided by Metro Nashville PD shows a recreational vehicle that was involved in a blast on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. An explosion shook the largely deserted streets early Christmas morning, shattering windows, damaging buildings and wounding some people. Police were responding to a report of shots fired when they encountered a recreational vehicle blaring a recording that said a bomb would detonate in 15 minutes, Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said. Police evacuated nearby buildings and called in the bomb squad. (Metro Nashville PD via AP)
  • In this photo provided by the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, FBI and ATF Evidence Response Teams process the scene, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, of the Christmas Day blast in Nashville, Tenn. The teams are searching for evidence to assist in the ongoing investigation. (FBI/ATF via AP)
1 / 10

Explosion Nashville

In this photo provided by the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, FBI and ATF Evidence Response Teams process the scene, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, of the Christmas Day blast in Nashville, Tenn. The teams are searching for evidence to assist in the ongoing investigation. (FBI/ATF via AP)
KIMBERLEE KRUESI and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — When Sandy and Geff Lee finally saw a photo of the building that was home to their Nashville boutique on the day after the Christmas morning bombing, a quiet came over the room.

The rubble was overwhelming. Debris shadowed familiar details. Geff Lee pulled up a map to verify they were looking in the right place.

“That moment? It was silence. It was an eye-opener,” Sandy Lee said, owner of Ensemble. “It was blown up.”

The Christmas Day explosion has sparked shock across the country after a bomb detonated in the heart of Nashville's historic downtown and killed the bomber, injured three other people and damaged dozens of buildings.

Yet for those who call Music City home, the bombing feels like a cruel capstone to an already dark year.

“It won't be the same,” Sandy Lee said. “You can't rebuild that.”

In early March, a massive tornado rumbled through the city — uprooting homes, destroying businesses and killing two dozen people.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, shuttering businesses as people stayed home and the virus spread rapidly. Some people who lost their homes in the tornado saw their jobs disappear.

Things have steadily worsened over the course of the year. The post-Thanksgiving resurgence left Tennessee with among the highest number of cases per capita as state leaders remained hesitant to impose statewide mandatory restrictions. And while the city is known as a health care hub, Nashville's hospitals have strained to keep up with the stream of COVID-19 patients that have been rushed from all corners of the state.

Those weren't the only setbacks. Some downtown businesses experienced property damage in late May during a peaceful protest that turned violent in response to racial injustice and police brutality.

Many structures in the tornado's path remain broken and tangled to this day, a reminder of a bad wound slow to heal.

State and local officials shake their heads in dismay that a city that had been flying high on an economic boom for years managed to pack in so many tragedies in just 12 months.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper recently described 2020 as the city's "hardest year."

“We’re getting through the tornado, then COVID. And then this. Just when you start to see the light, it’s taken away in two seconds,” said Pete Gibson, whose tattoo parlor was just across the street from the site of the Christmas Day explosion.

A year earlier, Nashville hosted the coveted NFL draft and proudly announced it would once again host a presidential debate in the 2020 election. It boomed as a destination spot for bachelorette parties.

Businesses along Second Avenue, a narrow-tree lined street where the explosion took place, had found a thriving location with a ready-made tourist market in the Civil War-era buildings over the years. The explosion took place just off Lower Broadway, the flashy business thoroughfare known for its bright lights and honky-tonks, on a slightly quieter street that beckoned those looking for refuge from the noise and bustle of the main drag.

More than 40 structures were damaged by the blast. Because of the active investigation, which has drawn hundreds of federal officials to sweep though the broken glass, bricks and other debris left by the blast, business owners have not been able to return — not even to survey the damage.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee has said he's working with the White House to bring federal aid for the city. The mayor has promised to rebuild. But those who made their livelihood in the area fear another precious piece of their city may be lost as they again watch a round of fundraising efforts pop up to help support employees and business owners limp along.

“We've always taken such pride to be part of this community and to see those buildings that have survived the Civil War are going to be most likely torn down is really, really sad,” said Carla Rosenthal, the owner of The Melting Pot and Rodizio Grill, both businesses destroyed in the blast that employs roughly 120 staffers combined.

Nearly a quarter of those employees had already applied for unemployment by end of Christmas.

“We've always felt like we were part of what has brought Nashville to become the ‘It City’ as it is," said Rosenthal, who has owned The Melting Pot for more than 25 years and Rodizio Grill for eight. “We helped build this city.”

Tim Walker, the executive director of the Metro Historical Commission, has been anxious to survey the damage. He called the corridor an important symbol of the city’s history and development, a unique facet of Nashville's resurgent identity.

Walker noted that some of the historic buildings had been transformed into apartments and condominiums, boutique hotels and Airbnbs.

“We’re very concerned about the damage. I know a lot of the public is,” said Walker, adding that he hopes just some of the buildings are not structurally impaired.

When the tornado hit in March, the community came together — like it is again in the aftermath of the explosion, Stephanie Coleman, the chief growth officer for the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce said.

Ten years ago, the city suffered a devastating flood, and it’s been on the rebound ever since, Coleman said.

“We were still on that track, you know, starting in the beginning of 2020. Really everything was looking up, looking bright, for Nashville and our future,” she said.

“This is a situation that we know we will get through,” Coleman said. “The fact that we didn’t lose lives, it gives us the hope. ... I think we’re just thankful that it wasn’t a different story.”

__

Calvan reported from Tallahassee, Fla.

Latest Stories

  • Push for $2,000 stimulus payments finds Trump on the same side as Bernie Sanders

    President Trump and Sen. Bernie Sanders are leading the charge for a vote on $2,000 direct payments to Americans, an unlikely alliance that could affect both the bottom line for struggling Americans and control of the Senate.

  • Tennessee man charged after driving truck playing ‘similar’ audio to Nashville RV

    Warning message blared from a loudspeaker before Christmas Day explosion

  • Top associate of Russia's Navalny released from detention

    A top associate of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was released from detention Sunday and said she was charged with trespassing after entering the apartment building of an alleged security operative who inadvertently revealed details of Navalny’s supposed poisoning with a Soviet-era nerve agent. Lyubov Sobol, a key figure in Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, was detained for 48 hours on Friday after a day of interrogation. The move followed Sobol’s attempt on Monday to enter the Moscow apartment of the alleged operative, whom Navalny had previously duped into revealing details of his alleged poisoning.

  • Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs

    Democrats still have a chance to retake the Senate -- but the body's leadership has reportedly all but given up.Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are challenging Georgia GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in races that will determine the outlook of the Senate. But as Ossoff and Warnock scramble to match Republicans' fundraising efforts, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has stopped meeting with donors altogether, a source tells NBC News.Over the past two months, Ossoff and Warnock have each brought in more than $100 million, largely via grassroots donations. Their fundraising totals beat out the Republicans' efforts during the same periods, but outside Republican groups are winning in terms of big-dollar TV ad spending, NBC News reports. This leaves the GOP with plenty of resources to engage in direct voter contact and encourage new or unlikely voters to turn out on their behalf on Jan. 5 -- something Warnock and Ossoff's campaign managers called "essential" in a campaign memo obtained by NBC News. "To win this election in 8 days, we need to continue our historic efforts to turn out every single voter -- but we won't be able to do that if our fundraising revenue continues to fall," the managers wrote.Outside Democratic donors did spend big during the 2020 election cycle in an effort to overturn the Republicans' Senate majority. But after Democrats failed to decisively do so, Schumer has reportedly stopped asking for more support. Despite the fact that President-elect Joe Biden flipped the state for the first time in decades, Schumer is "pessimistic" about Ossoff and Warnock's chances and is no longer meeting with donors to avoid ruining relationships for years to come, the source tells NBC News. But as Ossoff and Warnock's campaigns see it, donations focused on boosting turnout have never been more important. Read more at NBC News. Update 2:30 p.m. ET: A spokesperson for Schumer said NBC News' reporting is "absolutely not true." The representative, Justin Goodman, added that "Schumer has diligently made calls and fundraised for both Georgia candidates and is optimistic about their chances in January."More stories from theweek.com Trump has learned nothing Trump's $2,000 checks push costs him the WSJ editorial board Republican senators reportedly start wavering on $2,000 stimulus checks

  • Factbox-Coronavirus variants, found in UK and South Africa, travel the world

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said a variant of the coronavirus, which could be up to 70% more transmissible, is spreading rapidly in Britain. A separate variant, first found in South Africa, is also causing concern. The World Health Organization (WHO) says there is not enough information to determine whether the new variants could undermine vaccines being rolled out internationally.

  • Two New Jersey women arrested for holding 200 person party with ‘makeshift bar’

    People allegedly seen eating, drinking alcohol and participating in illegal gambling at gathering

  • Russia tells Navalny to return or face jail

    Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was given a last minute ultimatum by his home country Russia on Monday (December 28): Fly back home at once or face jail. Navalny - a leading opponent of President Vladimir Putin - collapsed on a plane in August and was airlifted to Germany for treatment soon after. Western nations allege he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent. Russia said it has seen no evidence he was poisoned and denied any involvement in the incident. On Monday, Russia's Federal Prison Service - or FSIN - accused Navalny of violating the terms of a suspended sentence he is still serving from 2014. They also said he had evaded the supervision of Russia's criminal inspection authority. It used an article from British medical publication The Lancet about Navalny's treatment. It said he had been discharged from hospital in Berlin on September 20th and that all symptoms of what it called his illness had vanished by mid-October. Navalny is serving out a suspended three-and-a-half-year prison term over a theft case, a conviction he says was politically-motivated. His probation expires on December 30th. In a statement, the prison service warned Navalny's suspended sentence could be changed to a real jail term. It gave no deadline for his return, but Navalny posed a screenshot of a message to his lawyer which he said he had until 9 a.m. Tuesday (December 29) to return and show up at a Moscow office. His spokeswoman said on Twitter it was impossible for Navalny to return in time and that he was still recuperating after his poisoning.

  • China sentences lawyer who reported on outbreak to 4 years

    A Chinese court on Monday sentenced a former lawyer who reported on the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak to four years in prison on charges of “picking fights and provoking trouble," one of her lawyers said. The Pudong New Area People’s Court in the financial hub of Shanghai gave the sentence to Zhang Zhan following accusations she spread false information, gave interviews to foreign media, disrupted public order and “maliciously manipulated” the outbreak. Lawyer Zhang Keke confirmed the sentence but said it was “inconvenient" to provide details — usually an indication that the court has issued a partial gag order.

  • 15 of the Most Popular Products Purchased by Clever Readers in 2020

    Unsurprisingly, you invested in sleeping, cleaning, and organizingOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Republican senators reportedly start wavering on $2,000 stimulus checks

    The Senate faces an "uphill battle" in passing legislation that would increase direct COVID-19 relief payments for individuals from $600 to $2,000, but Republican lawmakers are facing more pressure to back the measure, Axios reports.The House on Monday narrowly reached the two-thirds majority needed to pass the proposal -- which is separate from a larger $900 billion relief bill approved by both chambers of Congress last week and subsequently signed into law by President Trump after a few days deliberation Sunday -- but it's unclear if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will even let it come to a vote in the upper chamber.Its passage similarly requires a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate, and while most Democrats are seemingly on board, many Republicans have appeared more hesitant because of concerns about mounting debt. But with Trump and their constituents calling for larger checks, there's a chance enough GOP senators will wind up backing the proposal, Republican sources told Axios. One source said if McConnell does bring the measure to the floor, "it might get 60" votes.Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) made it clear Monday night he will vote for the increase despite concerns about the debt, so a handful of like-minded colleagues would turn the tide. Read more at Axios.> I am concerned about the debt, but working families have been hurt badly by the pandemic > > This is why I supported $600 direct payments to working families & if given the chance will vote to increase the amount https://t.co/EciB6TszTY> > -- Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 28, 2020More stories from theweek.com Trump has learned nothing Trump's $2,000 checks push costs him the WSJ editorial board Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs

  • After property scandal, Pope tightens money controls

    Pope Francis has issued a new decree making charity funds more transparent and tightening controls on Vatican finances after a scandal over a luxury London property deal. The main target is the Secretariat of State, the most important part of the Vatican administration, which must relinquish management of its funds, investments and real estate and submit to supervision by two other economic offices. In 2014, the Secretariat invested about 200 million euros ($244 million) as a partner in a deal to buy a luxury building in London.

  • Video shows woman falsely accusing Black teen of stealing phone she left in Uber

    A woman falsely accused the 14-year-old son of jazz musician Keyon Harrold, who is Black, of stealing her iPhone in a NYC hotel.

  • Hong Kongers charged in China plead guilty, relatives told

    Relatives of the 10 Hong Kongers accused of fleeing the city by speedboat during a government crackdown on dissent say they've been informed that their family members pleaded guilty, according to a support group. The families of the detainees were informed by court-appointed lawyers Tuesday that a court in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen will deliver the verdicts on Wednesday, according to the 12 Hongkongers Concern Group, which is assisting the families. The 10 defendants all faced charges of illegally crossing the border, while two of them faced additional charges of organizing the attempt, according to an indictment issued in Shenzhen.

  • Rubio Calls on Congress to Pass $2,000 Stimulus Checks

    Senator Marco Rubio called on Congress Tuesday to "quickly pass legislation" to increase stimulus checks to $2000 for Americans struggling economically due to the pandemic.“I agree with the President that millions of working class families are in dire need of additional relief, which is why I support $2,000 in direct payments to Americans struggling due to the pandemic,” Rubio said in a statement.The Florida Republican added that he still shares other Senate Republicans' concerns about the long-term effects of more spending but said "working families have been hurt badly by the pandemic" and need relief.Earlier this month, Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin blocked another GOP senator Josh Hawley's stand-alone bill that provided smaller stimulus checks of $1200, arguing that relief in the form of direct payments is not targeted precisely enough and will further balloon the national debt.Senator Bernie Sanders, who worked with Hawley on his bill, also expressed support for the proposal, saying Monday that he plans to delay the Senate's veto override vote on the defense spending bill until his colleagues vote on $2000 stimulus checks.Rubio placed blame for relief delays squarely on Democrats, saying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who for months demanded that the next relief bill cost no less than $2 trillion, has now "finally stopped holding working families hostage."“For months, Republicans tried to pass additional relief for workers, families, and small businesses — only to be rejected by Democrats at every turn," Rubio said.Before signing the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill on Sunday, President Trump called the package "a disgrace" for including only a "measly $600" in individual direct payments to Americans and called on Congress to increase the payments to $2000.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not said how he plans to handle the bipartisan calls to increase the stimulus checks.

  • Republicans sue Mike Pence in 'desperate' last-ditch effort to overturn election

    Several Republicans, including Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), have resorted to suing Vice President Mike Pence as part of a "desperate" last-ditch effort to overturn the results of November's presidential election, The Hill reports. The goal of the lawsuit is to get a federal judge to rule that Pence has the exclusive authority to choose electors when he oversees the Electoral College vote certification on Jan. 6.> ⚖️NEW: VP Pence has been sued by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.), Kelli Ward and other GOP mbrs in a far-fetched bid to overturn Biden's win> > Plaintiffs ask Judge Jeremy Kernodle, a Trump-appt'd fed judge in Texas, to find that Pence is authorized to pick pro-Trump electors on Jan. 6 pic.twitter.com/BumNwLm5ss> > — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) December 28, 2020Despite President-elect Joe Biden's victory in battleground states like Arizona and Georgia, Republican electors held their own votes earlier this month in a move to disrupt the official process as Trump and his allies continue to make unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud. The lawsuit urges Pence to recognize the Republican electoral votes rather than the actual Democratic votes.The chances of this lawsuit being successful appear to be negligible. University of California, Irvine, law professor Rick Hasen said flatly "this won't work," while Georgia State University law professor Anthony Michael Kreis called it "insane." And even if the the plaintiffs do win, Pence — who has not recognized Biden's win, but has generally been quiet about election conspiracy theories — would still have to actually go through with picking pro-Trump electors, a task likely easier said than done. Read the full complaint here.More stories from theweek.com Trump has learned nothing Trump's $2,000 checks push costs him the WSJ editorial board Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs

  • Nasa's Mars rover and the 'seven minutes of terror'

    The US space agency releases an animation to show how its Perseverance robot will land on Mars.

  • Nashville bomber left hints of trouble, but motive elusive

    In the days before he detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville on Christmas, Anthony Quinn Warner changed his life in ways that suggest he never intended to survive the blast that killed him and wounded three other people. Warner, 63, gave away his car, telling the recipient that he had cancer. A month before the bombing, he signed a document that transferred his longtime home in a Nashville suburb to a California woman for nothing in return.

  • Michael Gove says schools will reopen next week but warns of 'trade-offs'

    Michael Gove has insisted that primary school pupils and some at secondary schools will return early next month but warned that there will be "trade-offs". The Cabinet Office minister said the Government was confident that younger pupils and those in Years 11 and 13 in England would be able to return in the first week of January, with the rest going back later in the month. Mr Gove said: "It is our intention to make sure we can get children back to school as early as possible. We are talking to teachers and head teachers in order to make sure we can deliver effectively. But we all know that there are trade-offs." He said children returning to school had to be a priority but warned that this had to be balanced against the new Covid strain. Scientists have warned that the spread of the new variant may be "particularly marked" in children and that school closures may be needed to keep the 'R' number below one. A rapid analysis by the Centre for Mathematical Modelling of Infectious Diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine found the new Covid variant is 56 per cent more transmissible than other forms of the virus. But Mr Gove said the Government was "confident" that schools will be "back in good order" by the New Year, telling the Today Programme: "Our plan and our timetable is there, and were are working with teachers to deliver it."

  • Saudi court jails women's rights activist, posing challenge for Biden

    DUBAI (Reuters) -A Saudi court on Monday sentenced prominent women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul to nearly six years in prison, her family said, after her conviction in a trial that has drawn international condemnation. The verdict and sentence pose a challenge to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's relationship with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, who has criticised Riyadh's human rights record. Hathloul, 31, who has been held since 2018 following her arrest along with several other women's rights activists, will appeal the sentence, her sister said.

  • Congress signals it will mostly ignore Trump's post-signing demands on $2.3 trillion spending package

    President Trump abruptly reversed course Sunday night and signed a $2.3 trillion package to provide economic relief during the COVID-19 pandemic and fund the federal government though September. Republican lawmakers had spent the weekend publicly and privately urging Trump to reconsider his implicit veto threat, issued after the legislation had passed Congress early last week.Specifically, Trump called for the $600 COVID-19 payments suggested by his negotiator, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, to be increased to $2,000, and for cuts in foreign aid from the $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill. Trump "wants to be remembered for advocating for big checks, but the danger is he'll be remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behavior if he allows this to expire," Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) said on Fox News Sunday.Trump, spending the holidays at his resort and golf club in southern Florida, did not entirely give up on his demands. "In a statement he issued after signing the law, Trump released a long list of false claims and grievances," The Washington Post reports. "He said he would be sending a 'redlined' version of the bill back to Congress 'insisting that those funds be removed from the bill.'"Trump also said Congress agreed to vote on upping the stimulus checks to $2,000 — something the House already planned to do Monday and the Senate is unlikely to consider — and start work soon on ending legal protection for tech companies and examine his claims of voter fraud. One person who interacted with Trump in Palm Beach in recent days told the Post that the president had discussed neither the unemployment benefits he allowed to lapse or the looming government shutdown, but instead "has been far more focused on his failed effort to reverse the election result, lashing out at Republicans in Congress and members of his own administration for not joining him in the fight.""The current Congress ends in six days," Politico notes, and Trump leaves office in three weeks. House Democrats and Senate Republicans immediately suggested or stated that Congress will ignore Trump's demands.Trump said he will hold up the foreign aid funds, passed at levels he had already approved in his budget and in many instances requested, using the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, The Wall Street Journal reports. But he can only freeze the funds for 45 days, at which point President-elect Joe Biden will be in the White House.More stories from theweek.com Trump has learned nothing Trump's $2,000 checks push costs him the WSJ editorial board Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs