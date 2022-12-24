Christmas brain teaser: Can you find Rudolph among the reindeer?

A graphic artist who designs seek-and-find puzzles is offering a new puzzle in the spirit of Christmas.

Gergely Dudás of Budapest, Hungary, recently shared his brain-teaser, "Can You find RUDOLPH among the reindeer?" with Fox News Digital.

Hiding in what appears to be a pattern of polka dots is one famous reindeer who has "a very shiny nose."

Over the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday, Dudás shared another seek-and-find with Fox News Digital titled, "Can You find a PUMPKIN among the turkeys?"

Try to find Rudolph in this sea of reindeer!

He has also crafted similar puzzles to honor current events.

These include Queen Elizabeth II's passing and annual celebrations such as Halloween and ringing in the New Year.

Gergely Dudás, a graphic artist from Budapest, Hungary, shared his Christmas seek-and-find puzzle with Fox News Digital.

Dudás is the author of many seek-and-find books and created the cartoon, "Where’s the Panda?"

More recently, he developed a graphic novel series, "Fox & Rabbit."

To see the solution of Dudás' puzzle, visit thedudolf.blogspot.com.