Christmas break options vary

Dec. 27—Christmas break can be a mixed bag for families seeking a solid mix of childcare, fun activities, and a creative winter experience.

The winter experience got a bit muddled on Tuesday as temperatures again peaked in the high 50s making snowmobile riding a no-go, but bike riding, basketball and hanging out at the beach were an option.

Late Tuesday afternoon, several people were relaxing at Walnut Beach as the sun began to set.

Several miles away, a group of three friends were playing disc golf at Lake Shore Park in Ashtabula Township.

Jeremy Hipps, of North Kingsville, introduced two friends from Wisconsin to the game on Monday and came back to play a round on Tuesday.

Sean Richards, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, said he was in town to visit family and decided to play disc golf with his friend.

The temperatures were warm, but the winds were made parts of the course challenging, Hipps said. He said on the southern part of the course, there was good tree and land coverage, but closer to the water the disc could easily be blown off course.

The Ashtabula Public Library has planned events for families throughout Christmas break, said Tina Conrad, youth services coordinator for the APL.

"We are showing a matinee movie at 2 p.m. every day with hot chocolate and popcorn," she said. Conrad said a craft will also be part of the experience.

The movie "Leap" is scheduled for today, "Encanto" for Thursday and "Happy Feet" on Friday. She said a variety of programming is scheduled for January at both the APL and the Geneva Public Library.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to rise into the low 50s today and then get colder as the week proceeds.