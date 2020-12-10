New Christmas campaign for Canadians held in China

Gordon Corera - Security correspondent
Michael Spavor (L) and Michael Kovrig (composite image)
Michael Spavor (L) and Michael Kovrig have been held since December 2018

Thursday marks two years since the detention of two Canadians in China, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig. A Christmas card campaign is underway to bring attention to the pair's situation.

Held on national security charges, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig are widely seen as political bargaining chips, arrested just days after Canada detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of the Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, on a US extradition request.

The claim is that they are held as part of what has become known as "hostage diplomacy".

Now, a new campaign is underway to highlight the situation of "the two Michaels" based on a similar case involving a British journalist 50 years ago.

The campaign is led by a former British diplomat, Charles Parton, who is a friend of Kovrig's from when they were both diplomats in Beijing close to a decade ago - Kovrig for Canada, Parton at that time for the European Union.

"He gave extremely good parties," recalls Parton. "He knows China very well and he loves the country and is fascinated by it."

Kovrig went on to work for the International Crisis Group, a leading international think tank, in the country while Spavor was a business consultant dealing with North Korea.

Whilst officially there is no link with Meng Wanzhou's detention, and Beijing has denied any connection, developments in the case against the men have tracked those in the Canadian court case and Chinese diplomats have dropped strong hints of a deal to be made.

"I don't think there's any doubt that they are hostages," says Parton.

He has started a campaign calling on people around the world to post letters to the Chinese ambassador in their country with a Christmas or New Year card addressed to one of the two Michaels inside and asking for it to be forwarded to them in prison.

The cards may not get through but the aim, he says, is to put pressure on China, including through a social media campaign.

Parton says he came up with the idea based on the case of Anthony Grey.

British journalist Anthony Grey (left), smiles upon arrival at London Airport from Karachi
British journalist Anthony Grey (left) arriving back in London

Grey had only been in Beijing as a journalist with Reuters for a few months when, in August 1967, members of the Red Guards arrived at his house, not far from the Forbidden City.

Over half a century later, he can vividly recall being dragged by the scruff of his neck out into the courtyard amid shouts that he was a spy and should be hanged. Next, he was confronted with his cat hanging, dead, in front of him.

For the next two years and two months, he would be held prisoner in his own house.

"I was held as a hostage," he told the BBC.

The reason for his detention was that, in then British controlled Hong Kong, a group of Chinese state-journalists had been arrested for allegedly violating emergency regulations during a riot. Now Beijing appeared to want leverage to get them out.

At first, the UK tried to keep the detention low key, something Grey was unhappy about.

But eventually, the Foreign Office recognised that quiet diplomacy had not worked and began to up the pressure.

That included the posting of 3,000 Christmas cards to China from Britain and more from other countries as part of a global campaign.

Roger Garside was a British diplomat in Beijing and one of the only people allowed to visit Grey. He believes the Christmas card campaign did have an impact, even if the Chinese government would not admit it.

"If you watch carefully, you can detect that they are responding to the pressure on public opinion both at home and abroad," he recalls.

Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig are shown on a video monitor as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, speaks during a news conference in July
Canada has asked allies to pressure China for the pair's release

When he learned of the campaign, Grey says it came as a great encouragement and he supports the move to copy it now with the Canadians, for whom he feels great sympathy.

"It's a very difficult and demanding thing to be held alone in the foreign country without any real connection with the rest of the world so I feel very sympathetic towards the two Canadian Michaels," he says. "It very nearly drove me mad."

Eventually, days after the Chinese journalists were released, Grey was let go.

What are the options now? There has been pressure from some quarters within Canada to come to a deal with China and drop the extradition process of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou to secure the men's release.

Huawei Chief Financial Officer, Meng Wanzhou, leaves her Vancouver home to attend British Columbia Supreme Court
Meng Wanzhou is in Canada under house arrest

Parton does not support this, believing it will simply encourage more of what he sees as "hostage-taking", a view based partly on his time dealing with hostage issues in Africa and one shared by the Canadian government.

The Wall Street Journal reported this month that there had been discussions between the US and Huawei about a possible deal in which Meng Wanzhou was allowed to return to China in exchange for an admission of guilt - but it is not clear how far progressed that might be.

And even if a deal was eventually done, then the release of the two Michael's may not be immediate, partly to maintain the notion that there is not an actual link. That means the prospects of an imminent release seem low.

Parton acknowledges the Christmas card campaign is unlikely by itself to change the calculation in Beijing, but he hopes it may still have an impact.

"I hope it brings home to Chinese diplomats at least that this policy of blackmail and hostages is not acceptable," he argues, also believing it could speed up the timing of any release of the Canadian pair if and when the situation does move forward.

  • China says two Canadians held for two years on 'spying' accusations have been indicted and tried

    China's Foreign Ministry said Thursday that two Canadians held for two years in a case linked to a Huawei executive have been indicted and put on trial, but gave no details. Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor have been confined since December 10, 2018, just days after Canada detained Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who is also the daughter of the founder of the Chinese global communications equipment giant. China has said Mr Kovrig and Mr Spavor were indicted June 19 by the Beijing prosecutor's office on "suspicion of spying for state secrets and intelligence." Neither China or Canada has released specifics about their cases. At a daily briefing Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said the two had been "arrested, indicted and tried," in what appeared to be the first public mention that they had been brought to court. She reiterated that their cases and Ms Meng's were "different in nature," with Ms Meng's being a "purely political incident." Despite that, China has consistently linked the fate of the two Canadians to its demands that Ms Meng be released immediately. Canadian foreign minister Francois-Philippe Champagne issued a statement Wednesday marking their two years of captivity, saying; "These two Canadians are an absolute priority for our government, and we will continue to work tirelessly to secure their immediate release and to stand up for them as a government and as Canadians." "I am struck by the integrity and strength of character the two have shown as they endure immense hardship that would shake anyone's faith in humanity," Mr Champagne said. The US is seeking Ms Meng's extradition from Canada on fraud charges. Her arrest severely damaged relations between Canada and China, which has also sentenced two other Canadians to death and suspended imports of canola from Canada. Ms Meng, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, is living in a luxury Vancouver home while her extradition case continues in a British Columbia court. The US accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company to deceive banks and do business with Iran in violation of US sanctions. It's not publicly known where Mr Kovrig and Mr Spavor are being held or under what conditions, although Canada's ambassador to China testified to a House of Commons committee this week that they were "robust." Canadian diplomats had been denied all access to the two men from January to October because of coronavirus precautions cited by the Chinese side. On-site visits were banned and not even virtual visits were permitted. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has described China's approach as coercive diplomacy, spoke last month with US president-elect Joe Biden about the case of the two men and said he expects Mr Biden to be a good partner in persuading Beijing to release them. Canada's Foreign Ministry did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment on Ms Hua's remarks.

    President Trump is continuing to seek alternative pathways to stay in office, including pressuring congressional Republicans and state lawmakers to support his bid after failing to overturn the election results in the court, according to a new report.Trump has been calling Republicans, including Arizona GOP Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward and Representative Mike Johnson (R., La.), urging them to continue fighting for his cause and to publicly push the idea that the election was stolen, according to the Washington Post. Trump is also expected to meet with several state attorneys general at the White House on Thursday, while Rudy Giuliani has done similar outreach from the hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19.The report adds that Vice President Mike Pence has also joined the effort to contact governors and other party leaders in key states in an attempt to find any last-ditch efforts to help Trump, though a source told the paper Pence has not pressured the lawmakers to take action and sees his calls as “checking in.”Trump allies in the House have been approaching GOP senators hoping to recruit one to join in objecting to slates of electors on January 6, sources told the paper, when Congress will meet in a joint session to count the electoral votes and finalize Joe Biden’s victory, with Pence presiding.Should a member of the House and a member of the Senate challenge a state’s results, it would trigger a Congressional vote that could force Republicans to choose between accepting the election results — Biden won with 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232 — or supporting Trump’s efforts to overturn the results.Representative Mo Brooks (R., Ala.) has vowed to challenge the results, though a number of unknowns remain, including how many slates of electors he and other lawmakers plan to contest and whether they can find a Senate Republican to join their effort. According to the Washington Post, House Republicans are eyeing Senators Mike Lee (R., Utah), Ted Cruz (R., Texas), Rand Paul (R., Ky.), Josh Hawley (R., Mo.), and Kelly Loeffler (R., Ga.) as potential allies in their efforts. Brooks and Representative Andy Biggs (R., Ariz.), leader of the House Freedom Caucus, met with the Senate Republican Steering Committee leaders, including Lee and Cruz, during which Brooks and Biggs detailed their plans to trigger a vote.Cruz on Tuesday said the courts would have the final decision on the election. “There are multiple lawsuits raising allegations of fraud and irregularities in this election,” Cruz said. “We need to allow the judicial process to work its way through and resolve those claims.”Trump’s legal efforts have largely fizzled out, with judges across key battleground states including Arizona, Nevada and Michigan, dismissing his claims of voter fraud over lack of substantial evidence. The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a bid by Pennsylvania Republicans to overturn Biden’s win the state.A small number of lawsuits are still working their way through the courts, including in Wisconsin and Georgia, though none are expected to deliver Trump a victory.On Wednesday, Johnson sent an email to House Republicans hoping to find colleagues to sign on to an amicus brief in a last-minute Texas lawsuit looking to disallow results from Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Pennsylvania on Trump’s behalf. Johnson wrote that the president “will be anxiously awaiting the final list to review,” a warning that Trump would be made aware of who had signed and who didn’t.“Most of my Republican colleagues in the House, and countless millions of our constituents across the country, now have serious concerns with the integrity of our election system,” Johnson said in a statement. “The purpose of our amicus brief will be to articulate this concern and express our sincere belief that the great importance of this issue merits a full and careful consideration by the court.”Additionally, more than two dozen members of the House Freedom Caucus and other conservatives signed a separate letter to the president asking that he direct Attorney General William Barr to appoint a special counsel to investigate "irregularities" in the election. Barr last week announced that the Justice Department had found no evidence of voter fraud that would overturn the election results.