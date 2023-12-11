On Sunday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m., Grace Lutheran Church Chancel Choir and Praise Team members, under the direction of Slade Trammell, unite to sing “A New and Glorious Morn” by Lloyd Larson. Currently based in Minnesota, Larson has been writing music, especially for choirs and worship, for the past 40 years. “A New and Glorious Morn” is his newest cantata.

The publisher, Lorenz, released the following statement to describe the work: The title reminds us of the reality that, in Christ, the old is gone and the new has come. Through the birth of this tiny baby, the promise of eternal life is now given to anyone who will receive God’s message of salvation through faith. Using a blend of familiar lyrics and melodies coupled with compelling original material, this cantata celebrates the timeless story in a unique and memorable way.

Lloyd Larson

Grace Lutheran is the only ELCA congregation in Oak Ridge and Anderson County. The ELCA is a mainline Protestant denomination headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Grace Lutheran Church is located at 131 W. Gettysburg Ave., Oak Ridge. For more information, call or go online at 865-483-3787, www.graceoakridge.org.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Christmas cantata Dec. 17 at Oak Ridge's Grace Lutheran Church