Christmas Cantatas planned at various Berks churches [Religion Digest]

Dec. 16----St. John's Gernant's Church (A Federated Congregation), 13 Gernant's Church Road, Ontelaunee Township, will hold a special Noels Cantata Worship Service on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Bible Study will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m. This will be the last Sunday to collect items for the Bethany Children's Home for Christmas.

—St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 5 W. Arch St., Fleetwood, will present its Christmas Cantata at Sunday's 10:30 a.m. service. On Christmas Eve, a Caroling Worship Service will begin at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. William Worley, Conference Minister, will preach at both the 7 p.m. Family Worship Service as well as the 10:30 p.m. Candlelight Service.

—West Wyomissing Chapel, 2055 Reading Blvd., West Lawn will have the following Christmas Eve services: 9 a.m., Christmas Cantata, "The First Noel," by the Senior Choir; 10:30 a.m. Christmas worship; 5 p.m. "Keeping Christ in Christmas" service.

—St. John's Lutheran Church, 4125 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, will be having a Christmas Cantata on Sunday at 2 p.m. Pastor Rich's Zoom Bible Study is every Tuesday from 5 to 6 p.m. For more information, call St. John's at 610-678-1088 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

—Maidencreek Church, 261 Main St., Maidencreek Township, will worship Sunday at 9 a.m. with the Choir Cantata "Bethlehem Morning." Other music includes tenor sax solo by Chris Esterly and bell solo by Aimee Fangman. The in-person service is live streamed to Facebook and YouTube. Links can be found at www.maidencreekchurch.org.

—Wyomissing Church of the Brethren, 2200 State Hill Road, Wyomissing, will have "A Celtic Christmas Carol" Cantata at its 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday.

—The children and youth of Reformation Lutheran Church, 3670 Perkiomen Ave., Exeter Township, will present a Christmas musical, "Merry Birthday?" at the 10:30 a.m. hybrid worship service on Sunday. "Merry Birthday?" takes place in an unlikely place — a bus station — on Christmas Eve. On Wednesday, Candlelit Advent Vespers with Holden Evening Prayer will be held at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary. A covered dish meal begins at 5:45 p.m. in the parish hall. Meats and drinks provided. Bring a covered dish to share.

—Coffee and Conversation will be held at 8:30 and 10 a.m. on Sunday in the Welcome Center at Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Douglass Township, Montgomery County.

—Organist Ernie Yeagley will be the guest musician at the 9:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday at Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Washington Township. A free community to-go lunch will be held today along with a giveaway of cold-weather gear, clothing, household items and more today from 9-11 a.m.

—Becker's St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 265 Maidencreek Road, Fleetwood, will welcome special musical guest Arabella Reinert, a senior at Oley High School and music student of Rexine Krause, for Sunday's 9 a.m. advent service. Arabella will be singing and also playing the flute.

—The Sunday School will present a program during the Sunday's 10:15 a.m. service at United Church of Christ of Robesonia. The third Advent candle will be lit by Alberta Miller and her daughter. The Addiction and Faith in Recovery Group will meet on Monday at 7 p.m. at 4326 Penn Ave. The Rev. Jack Abel leads this group. Call 610-413-4159 for information. Bible Study is offered on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. by Zoom and on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. by Zoom and in person. Use mestme@aol.com to ask for the Zoom numbers. The Card Craft Group meets on Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. in Miller Fellowship Hall, led by Annette Pearson.

—St. John's ELC, Boyertown, offers a free drive-through, take-out meal every Saturday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. No registration necessary. Mid-week Advent Prayer Service is Wednesday at 7 p.m. Blue Christmas service is Thursday at 7 p.m. Christmas worship is Dec. 24 at 3 and 8 p.m. and Dec. 25 at 10:30 a.m. Free Christmas Day Meal at 11:30 a.m.

—Good Shepherd UCC, 170 Tuckerton Road, Muhlenberg Township, will worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with "The Gift of Being Present Advent Three: Being Present With Joy." Christmas services are Wednesday at 7 p.m.: Longest Night Service; Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m., Christmas Eve-Eve...Birthday party for Jesus: Hot Cocoa and Cupcakes; and Dec. 24 at 7:15 p.m., Christmas Eve with local musicians, candlelight and communion.

—Immanuel UCC, 99 S Waverly St., Shillington, will offer "A Service for a Weary World" on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Gather for worship that honors the reality of a season that is not simply "merry and bright." This service will include the lighting of candles, contemplative music, scripture and prayer. Hosted at Immanuel UCC in partnership with Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church.

—The Rev. Robert Kramer (ret.) will lead the 9:30 a.m. worship service for the third Sunday of Advent at Salem Lutheran Church in Bethel.

—St. Luke's Union Church, Fifth and Franklin streets, Shoemakersville, will be having a special Christmas Eve Morning Service at 10:15 that will be led by our special guests, members of Teen Challenge from Rehrersburg. They will be leading the service with testimony and song.

—St. John's Reformed Church, 4001 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, will hold the following Christmas worship services: Christmas Eve Eve service on Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m. featuring the Just Worship Praise band along with communion and candle lighting. Christmas Eve Children's Program on Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. with the children presenting "Candles of Christmas." Special musical presentation on Dec. 24 from 7 to 7:30 p.m. before the traditional Christmas Eve service at 7:30 p.m. that will include communion and candle lighting.

There will be no morning worship service on Sunday, Dec. 24.

