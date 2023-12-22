'Christmas Cards' from Fort Myers Beach: Photographer's uplifting images brighten season

Almost 15 months since the destructive Hurricane Ian clobbered Fort Myers Beach, there's a sense that there are more positive vibes than negative vibes this holiday season when it comes to recovery and rebuilding.

There is less gloom on the landscape and more color thanks to the return of the famous clock in Times Square and the grand opening of the Margaritaville Resort. Tourists are returning and doing what they can to support businesses that are open.

The sunsets? Nothing has changed there.

The News-Press photographer Andrew West has spent time on Fort Myers Beach this month searching for the bright spots. We asked him to find images that will make people smile or make them feel good about what is happening on Fort Myers Beach, which one day at a time since Sept. 28, 2022, is making strides to stand tall once again.

We are calling West's photo essay our "Christmas Cards from Fort Myers Beach." Happy Holidays to one and all.

Times Square Poinsettia Tree

Members of the Fort Myers Beach Public Works Department and a slew of volunteers called upon by Beach Talk Radio built the traditional poinsettia tree in Times Square on Fort Myers Beach on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

It wouldn't be the holidays on Fort Myers Beach with out the popular poinsettia tree. Once again, volunteers assembled a few weeks ago to build the festive tree and bring the holiday spirit to residents and visitors.

Christmas Boat Parade

Boats participate in the annual Fort Myers Beach Christmas Boat Parade on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. The event was cancelled last year due to Hurricane Ian. People lined the shores and bridge to watch the annual event.

Understandably, Hurricane Ian forced the cancellation of the annual Fort Myers Beach Christmas Boat Parade in 2022. There was just too much debris in the water and it was unsafe. A year later, even with some debris still remaining, the U.S. Coast Guard gave the parade a green light and it returned and entertained residents and visitors with amazing displays of lights.

Holiday light displays

A Christmas light display on Flamingo on Fort Myers Beach on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.

Nothing says the holidays like a good light display. The return of holiday lights on Fort Myers Beach has been uplifting, to say the least. We can only imagine how colorful things will be a year from now and beyond as the recovery progresses.

Dolphins dancing in the water

A pod of dolphins surface off of Bowditch Point Park on Fort Myers Beach on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. They were documented hunting, playing and moving through San Carlos Bay into Matanzas Pass

Wildlife returning to Fort Myers Beach after Ian has been a sight for sore eyes. People are fishing again. Bird watchers have birds to watch. And dolphins are putting on unscheduled shows again throughout the beach region. It's the best holiday gift.

Welcome to Margaritaville

Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers Beach had a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. The event was attended by dignitaries, community partners and area residents. The resort is open for stays, dining and spa services starting Dec. 11.

Colorful. Fun. Relaxing. These are the vibes the new Margaritaville Resort bring to Fort Myers Beach. The resort opened earlier this month to much fanfare in the community and beyond. Guests are already booking stays and the views are incredible. The timing couldn't have been better for the opening.

Home Sweet Home

New homes are built on Fort Myers Beach on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. This are was ravaged by Hurricane Ian a little over year ago.

The rebuilding of Fort Myers Beach is well underway. This includes homes that were destroyed being fixed or totally replaced. Sure, the sound of hammers will be annoying for a while, but it will eventually lead to people living on the beach again and enjoying all it has to offer.

Migrating birds of winter

American white pelicans briefly squabble for a place on a floating dock at the Getaway Marina on Fort Myers Beach onTuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. The winter residents are back for the winter season after making a long flight from northern states.

Get your cameras ready. This is the time of year on Fort Myers Beach when different species of birds migrate to the warmer climate for the winter. There is already a spectacular display of birds doing their thing around the beach and there will be more to come.

One more sunset

Sunset at what remains of the pier on Fort Myers Beach on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Southwest Florida sunsets are still stunning

We are only a week or so away from the final sunset of 2023. It's a popular moment at the beach − to record the final sunset of the year. No doubt droves of people will be on the beach again on Dec. 31 waiting for the big moment. This is a preview of what's to come, including the rebuilding of the Fort Myers Beach pier. We will learn more about that in 2024.

Happy New Year!

