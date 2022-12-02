Christmas Casers: Pair suspected of casing businesses to burglarize, Bartlett police say

Bartlett Police are looking for two suspects suspected of casing local businesses to burglarize during the holiday season.

Dubbed the “Christmas Casers,” police are trying to identify the pair.

They were seen casing Christian Brothers Automotive at 6670 Hwy. 70 on Nov. 24.

Police said the pair pretended to walk their dog around and looked into the garage bay windows.

They were also seen attempting to break into vehicles in the parking lot by pulling on door handles.

Two days later their car returned, and the man broke a window to the business and tried to get inside before the alarm was activated.

Their car is a black four-door Acura sedan with a missing front bumper.

If you recognize the Christmas Casers, contact Detective Martin at 901-385-5529 ext. 2118.