Christmas ‘cat’ miracle: Cat missing since October in OH to be reunited with TX owner

KIRTLAND HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — They’re calling it a Christmas “cat” miracle.

“It’s so exciting,” said Emily Morris.

“This feels like a Hallmark movie,” added her aunt Bisy Dickson. “She was just beside herself with joy!”

It started when the Kirtland Hills family noticed a black cat hanging out near their barn with their cat a few weeks ago.

They thought he must be a stray because he would eat food put out for him, but he wouldn’t let anyone handle him.

“And then on Wednesday, he finally warmed up to us and let us hold him and we noticed he had a tag and obviously we called,” said Morris.

That’s when they learned that the cat’s name is Blackie and his owners live in Texas. He’s 12 years old and has been missing since October.

Laurie Bentley told FOX 8 News that her son was moving to Maine with Blackie. But when they stopped at the rest area in Concord Township, Blackie escaped and ran off into the woods.

“He thought Blackie was secured. He was very careful, so he felt so bad,” said Bentley. “He spent an hour looking but he couldn’t find him and he had dogs in the truck and was pulling a trailer, so he had to leave.”

Laurie posted it on Facebook and several Lake County animal rescue groups sprang into action, including Lake County Ohio Lost and Found Pets Alert and Weirdo Cat Lovers Cleveland. They printed fliers, put out food and spread the word.

“It’s just been awesome — the support and people on the page. I’m probably gonna cry,” said Bentley. “They’ve been taking great care of him. We’re so appreciative and so grateful.”

The teacher rented a car and this weekend is driving to Northeast Ohio to retrieve Blackie and spend the holidays with her new friends.

“I think I’m gonna have a very merry Christmas. And I was invited to lunch with one person and Christmas Eve dinner,” said Bentley. “If I get up there in time for Christmas Eve.”

Everyone in Kirtland Hills said they can’t wait to meet her and celebrate the holidays together, too.

“That’s why Lake County is one of the best places to live, because we all have each other’s back. We go above and beyond, and that’s what the Christmas spirit is about,” said Dickson.

