Christmas Cheer | Teen In Trouble For Threats | Man Shoots Father

Let's get you all caught up on the news making headlines in today's Top Southland Stories.

It's hard to miss the more than 100 inflatable holiday decorations at 23047 Lakeview Estates Boulevard in Frankfort. What may be easier to miss is the reason why the family has been putting so many decorations in their yard year after year.

Need an instant shot of holiday spirit? Hurry over to Christmas Corner in Oak Lawn, now in its 20th year. You'll find inflatables of every shape and size, a talking snowball, Star Wars area, Rudolph section, traditional Christmas, Marshall Field Christmas windows and Disney, all lit up by tens of thousands of LED lights.

Ozinga's notorious holiday ready mix truck, known as the 'Merry Mixer,' went viral on social media with a video showing off the transformation of the truck from stripes to synchronized musical and lighted display.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested after an online post threatening to shoot up various area high schools, police said. The boy is a student at Reavis High School in Burbank.

A man who shot his father early Monday during a domestic disturbance in New Lenox was pronounced dead at Silver Cross Hospital after being shot by police, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.

A 31-year-old Orland Park has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old Indiana girl he met online and then reportedly raping her in a hotel room after the two met, according to court records.

Advocate Aurora Health endorses Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, pauses J&J out of abundance of caution due to blood-clotting issue.

South suburban obituaries and available visitation information.

