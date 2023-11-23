Christmas on the Coast: Here are the main events happening on the Coast this Christmas

You’re more likely to find white sand than snowflakes during Christmas season on the Mississippi Coast, but there is no shortage of celebrations to get you in the holiday spirit.

From Bay St. Louis to Pascagoula, Coast communities celebrate the season with lighted boat parades, spectacular decorations and fireworks displays, musical entertainment and, of course, visits from Santa.

Below are a few of the top events happening across the Coast:

Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival

Nov. 24-Dec. 31 (closed Christmas Eve)

The Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival brings more than 1.5 million colorful Christmas lights spread across 40 acres in Jones Park, earning its status as the “Most Magical Show in Mississippi,” according to OnlyInYourState.com.

Now in its ninth year, the festival has been featured in the popular Lifetime holiday movie “Christmas in Mississippi” and attracted more than 200,000 visitors in the last two years. Many people return to enjoy the new elements added each year.

A central highlight of the festival is Santa’s Village, with its animatronic and interactive reindeer. Santa Claus himself meets guests every night except Christmas Day from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Visitors can take free pictures with Santa, and share their wish lists with him. There are also fun carnival rides, a Train Station offering a journey on the festival train and the Dancing Trees show that combines music and light in a dazzling display.

If you go:

Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival

2269 Jones Park Drive

Nov. 24-Dec. 31 except Christmas Eve

5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

General admission $15 - $20

$5 for children ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and under.

Purchase tickets online at https://www.showclix.com/event/gulfportharborlights2023 or at the box office.

Free parking is provided at the Coast Transit Authority parking garage and the west entrance of Jones Park, both offering handicap-accessible spaces and shuttle services.

More information at www.gulfportharborlights.com

Christmas at Beau Rivage

A 25-foot Christmas tree welcomes visitors to Beau Rivage during the holiday season.

Beau Rivage, MGM Resorts International’s beachfront resort in Biloxi, is a favorite holiday destination known for its winter wonderland décor and seasonal entertainment. Poinsettias by the thousands, hundreds of trees and a 25-foot Christmas tree create a memorable holiday experience for visitors of all ages. The seasonal décor is available for viewing throughout the holidays.

Beau Rivage also offers two entertaining productions as part of its holiday celebration. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Ballet Theatre presents the classic "The Nutcracker" for a matinee and an evening performance Sunday, Dec. 3.

"Finding Christmas," a Broadway-style musical variety show, returns to Beau Rivage Theatre’s stage Dec.15-27 for two shows daily except Monday, Dec.18.

Giant Nutcrackers and colorful Christmas ornaments are part of Beau Rivage’s spectacular holiday décor.

If you go:

Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

875 Beach Blvd.

Biloxi

'The Nutcracker'

Dec. 3

2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Tickets start at $21.35 excluding tax

'Finding Christmas'

Dec.15-27

3 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily except Monday, Dec. 18

Tickets start at $13.86 excluding tax

Anyone under 21 must be accompanied by a guardian over 21 at all times.

For more information visit www.beaurivage.com or call 888.567.6667

Biloxi’s Christmas on the Water Boat Parade

Dec. 2

The 38th annual boat parade along Biloxi’s waterfront will feature 35 to 40 boats of all shapes and sizes, decked out in holiday lights and fanciful decorations. The parade starts at the Biloxi Lighthouse and travels east to the Golden Nugget casino where the boats turn around and head back to the Biloxi Yacht Club. A fireworks display lights the sky at the end of the parade. Organizers say the best parade viewing locations are between the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor and Casino Row and between the Biloxi Lighthouse and Beau Rivage Resort & Casino.

If you go:

Biloxi’s Christmas on the Water Boat Parade

Biloxi waterfront

Dec. 2

6 p.m.

Christmas in the River City Moss Point

Dec. 2

The Moss Point Christmas by the River Boat Parade is the big finale to the all-day Christmas in the River City celebration. The boat parade begins at 5:30 p.m., featuring boats decorated for the holiday in the Pascagoula River at Riverfront Park.

The day’s activities start at 9 a.m. with the Audubon Christmas Marketplace at the Pascagoula River Audubon Center. At 1 p.m. the Christmas Parade on Main Street starts rolling from the Southgate Shopping Center, then heads to Riverfront Park.

If you go:

Christmas in the River City

Moss Point

Dec. 2

Call 228-475-7887 for more information

Christmas on the Bayou Gulfport

Dec. 9

Christmas on the Bayou, an award-winning lighted boat parade on Gulfport Lake, is set for Dec. 9.

The lighted boat parade, which was first held in 2000, has been recognized as a Top Twenty Event in the Southeast by the Southeast Tourism Society. The parade begins at 6 p.m. in Gulfport Lake, travels down Bernard Bayou before continuing down the Industrial Seaway and ending back at Gulfport Lake. Public viewing is available at Gulfport Lake and James Hill Park along with several waterfront restaurants.

If you go:

Christmas on the Bayou

Gulfport Lake

Dec. 9

www.christmasonthebayou.org or Facebook page "Christmas on the Bayou — Gulfport, MS” for updates

Community Christmas celebrations

Just about every Coast city has its own festival to get the holiday season rolling, and one of the longest running holiday celebrations can be found in Pascagoula, where Downtown for the Holidays has been held for more than 20 years.

This year, the event will be from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 1 in Downtown Pascagoula. The event begins with the community Christmas tree lighting at the corner of Delmas Avenue and Magnolia Street at 5 p.m., followed by performances by local dance groups, choirs and theatre groups. At 7:30 p.m. the Christmas Parade of Lights gets underway with a special tribute to Pascagoula native Jimmy Buffett. There are activities for all ages including cookie decorating, horse-drawn carriage rides and photos with Santa. The Flagship District is full of downtown shops and restaurants that will be open with specials for Christmas shoppers.

If you go:

Downtown for the Holidays

Pascagoula

Dec. 1

5-8 p.m.

For more information contact susannah@mainstreetpascagoula.com.

