Christmas comes to HSU as campus lights up in holiday celebration
When the Hardin-Simmons University campus sparkled to life for Thursday's Christmas Celebration on Anderson Lawn, it was a two-step process.
The first happened as visitors gathered to make S'mores, walk the campus, and enjoy a dinner. The second was when HSU President Eric Bruntmyer flipped a candy cane-striped lever lighting Anderson Lawn.
The event was open to all and featured performances by the HSU Concert Choir, Theatre, Jazz Band and Cowboy Band. The Nativity Story was performed and the university's equestrian team, the Six White Horses, were on hand festively decked-out with glowing wreaths.
Campus visitors took it all in while dining on S'mores, hot cocoa and cider, and cookies. Ornament-making stations assisted with channeling all that sugar into something productive, at least when children weren't running amongst the lights or visiting with Santa Claus.
