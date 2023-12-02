Christmas comes to HSU as campus lights up in holiday celebration

When the Hardin-Simmons University campus sparkled to life for Thursday's Christmas Celebration on Anderson Lawn, it was a two-step process.

Families cook marshmallows for S’mores during Hardin-Simmons University’s Christmas Party Celebration on Anderson Lawn Thursday.

The first happened as visitors gathered to make S'mores, walk the campus, and enjoy a dinner. The second was when HSU President Eric Bruntmyer flipped a candy cane-striped lever lighting Anderson Lawn.

Hardin-Simmons University President Eric Bruntmyer throws the symbolic switch activating the campus's Christmas lights Thursday.

The event was open to all and featured performances by the HSU Concert Choir, Theatre, Jazz Band and Cowboy Band. The Nativity Story was performed and the university's equestrian team, the Six White Horses, were on hand festively decked-out with glowing wreaths.

Visitors stroke the foreheads of the Six White Horses, Hardin-Simmons University’s equestrian team, during the campus’s Christmas Party Celebration on Anderson Lawn Thursday.

Campus visitors took it all in while dining on S'mores, hot cocoa and cider, and cookies. Ornament-making stations assisted with channeling all that sugar into something productive, at least when children weren't running amongst the lights or visiting with Santa Claus.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: HSU celebrates Christmas with lights, horses and S'mores