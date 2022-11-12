Christmas is coming: 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in New York City
A massive Christmas tree weighing 14 tons went up in Rockefeller Center. It was transported from Queensbury, New York.
L.A. and Arizona are three-win teams with concerns for quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray while in need of securing a victory Sunday.
From dreamy decorations to themed cocktails or tea with Santa, these five hotels go all out for the season—and at some, you don’t even have to stay the night to join in on the fun. Make a trip to Sea Island (a private, 50-acre retreat nestled in marshes along the Atlantic), and visit The Cloister. The name conjures up hushed privacy, yet it’s a joyful place at Christmas with twinkling trees, a life-size gingerbread house, and carolers.
Wondering how to watch 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?' Here are all the details on the latest MCU film, including when it may be available for streaming.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst's future as Rangers manager is in the balance heading into the World Cup break after Celtic moved nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.
Since so many special foods are available around the Thanksgiving season, it likely comes as no surprise that Trader Joe's has some unique offerings to delight your palate. Trader Joe's is one of the most beloved grocery stores both because of its delicious featured products and its affordable prices that help you keep credit card bills down. This heat-and-serve frozen dish consists of a blend of cauliflower, butternut squash, kale, and butter beans.
The Majestic Princess cruise ship arrived in Sydney, having sailed from New Zealand. Officials said 800 people on it tested positive for COVID.
Kenneth Mejia, an accountant and leftist community activist, made history in Los Angeles when he declared victory in the city controller race Tuesday night,
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Egypt is pushing to bridge the gaps between negotiating parties at the United Nations’ climate conference as negotiators Saturday finalize draft deals as the first week of the summit wraps up in the seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad said the biggest challenge for Egypt as a host country is to have negotiators “convinced on different issues,” including funds for nations to adapt to climate change and a consensus on ‘loss and damage’ — finance from industrialized nations to poorer, vulnerable ones who are suffering climate-related harms.
Predictions from the Packers Wire staff on Sunday's Week 10 showdown against the Cowboys.
The student died Thursday, Newberry Township Police said.
Dozens of reports of sonic booms streamed in from across Florida early Saturday with the return of an Air Force spaceplane.
This peasant dish won’t win a beauty contest. But isn’t that the case with many ethnic foods that have their roots in generations of family history?
An iconic sign of Christmas arrived in New York City on Saturday as a crane hoisted an 82-foot (25-meter) Norway spruce into place at Rockefeller Plaza, where the 14-ton tree will be festooned with thousands of lights and topped with a star encrusted with millions of crystals. The Christmas tree will be officially lit on Nov. 30. The approximately 90-year-old tree was cut Thursday then lifted onto a flatbed truck for its 200-mile (322-kilometer) trip from Queensbury, New York, to New York City.
Tehassi Hill, tribal chairman of the Oneida Nation, stands outside a U.S. appeals court in 2019 after arguments in a case that has made its way to the Supreme Court. AP Photo/Kevin McGillDuring oral arguments about the constitutionality of a 1978 law enacted to protect Native American children in the U.S. and strengthen their families, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said: “[T]he policy is for Congress to make. And Congress understood these … decisions as integral to the continu
Olympic snowboarding star Chloe Kim is now officially a fashion designer. On Nov. 9, global sportswear and apparel brand Roxy launched the Chloe Kim Signature collection, the very first snowboarding line designed by the two-time Olympic gold medalist. Announced last week, the collaboration features a collection of snowboard apparel and accessories composed of pullover jackets, full-zip jackets, insulated snow pants, technical snow pants, a bib, a beanie and a fleece.
The award-winning abode known as The Grey House overlooks a famous Victorian graveyard.
Black Friday is weeks away, but there are designer deals at Nordstrom now. Here's your preview of the best Nordstrom Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 deals.
Libertarian Chase Oliver pulled two percent of the vote, which would have been enough to push Warnock or Walker over the edge.
