Christmas concerts, traffic alerts: THE DIGEST

Northbound Traffic Shift on Route 262 near Staunton beginning Dec. 4

STAUNTON – Northbound traffic on Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) in Augusta County is scheduled to shift a onto a newly constructed travel lane on Monday, Dec. 4, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The location is between the interchanges with Route 613 (Old Greenville Road) and Route 252 (Middlebrook Avenue) near Staunton.

Contractors for VDOT are building two new northbound travel lanes parallel to the existing road, which currently has a single lane in each direction between Route 613 and Route 252.

On or about Dec. 4, northbound traffic will begin using one of the two new northbound lanes. Southbound traffic will continue to use the existing single lane. This traffic pattern will remain in place through spring 2024.

When construction is complete, southbound traffic will use both existing lanes. Northbound traffic will have two travel lanes for an additional 700 feet before merging to a single lane. The widening project will enhance safety and improve traffic flow by extending the divided highway portion of Route 262 northward, and by providing a full acceleration lane for motorists entering Route 262 southbound from the Route 252 interchange.

Route 262 northbound and southbound motorists should be alert for 24/7 shoulder closures, occasional single-lane closures, and construction equipment moving in and out of the work zone.

In July 2023 VDOT awarded a $2.8 million construction contract to A&J Development and Excavation Inc. of Mount Crawford, Va. The project has a contract completion date of May 24, 2024. All work is weather permitting.

Sing Noel - The 2023 Staunton Choral Society Christmas Concert

The Staunton Choral Society will be making music at the Blackfriars Playhouse on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.

Staunton Choral Society 2023 Christmas Concert will be presented at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10 at the Blackfriars Playhouse, 10 S Market St., Staunton, VA (reserve your seat at americanshakespearecenter.com).

“Our Interim Director, Gary Bibens, and Pianist, Catherine Lowell, have put together a wonderful concert full of all varieties of Christmas music, sure to put you in the Christmas spirit. Please remember that while we offer our concerts for free, in reality they are not free – your generous donation to our society would definitely be appreciated. Make your checks out to Staunton Choral Society and drop in the Donations box as you exit each Concert Venue or donate on-line from our Facebook and websites.”

The Sing Noel promo flier

Shoulder closings on the mountain, and more roadwork in your area

Below are the new roadwork sites for Dec. 4 - 8, according to Virginia Department of Transportation. Drive safely!

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 95 to 98, eastbound and westbound – Overnight left lane and right shoulder closures for installation of traffic-control equipment, 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 205 to 221, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for mowing operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Dec. 18.

Mile marker 220 to 222, northbound and southbound – Work zone speed limit of 60 miles per hour. Speed limit reduction is related to replacement of Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) bridge over I-81 and construction of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane between Exit 221 and Exit 220. Overnight lane closures for bridge demolition work beginning in Dec. 2023. Estimated project completion October 2025.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 220 to 222, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to the I-81 bridge over I-64 ramp, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Dec. 6.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 220, southbound – Overnight right lane closure for work related to replacement of Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 225, northbound – Shoulder closures including along Exit 221, Exit 222 and Exit 225 on- and off-ramps for sign installation and mowing, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work is related to I-81 widening project.

Mile marker 229 to 226, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of Dec. 24.

*NEW* Mile marker 235 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closure for inspection of bridge over Naked Creek, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday night (Dec. 3).

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Eastbound and westbound shoulder closures for sign work between Rowe Road and Staunton city limits, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work is related to I-81 widening project.

*UPDATE* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Northbound traffic lane shift on or about Dec. 5 onto newly constructed travel lane between Route 613 (Old Greenville Road) and Route 252 (Middlebrook Avenue) interchanges. Right shoulder closures continue near Route 252 interchange for road widening work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 29.

*NEW* Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Northbound right turn lane onto Route 1431 (Laurel Wood Drive) closed for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Dec. 7. Route 1431 will still be accessible.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 887 (Vance Lane) and Route 848 (Rankin Lane) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*UPDATE* Route 612 (Crimora Mine Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 628 (Thorofare Road) and dead end for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Westbound right lane closures between Route 1906 (Lodge Lane) and Route 11 (Lee Highway) for pedestrian access improvements, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through February 2024.

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 30, 2025.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between FR-217 and FR-218 for replacement of bridge over I-81. Follow posted detour. Closure is needed to construct I-81 southbound auxiliary lane. Expected completion summer 2025.

Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road/Reeds Gap Road) – No through tractor trailers between Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) and the Blue Ridge Parkway due to sharp curves, limited shoulders and steep terrain. Follow alternative on Route 610 to bypass restrictions.

Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional flagger traffic control between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Route 894 (Mount Torrey Road) for water line installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 31. Estimated completion summer 2024.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 30, 2025.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

