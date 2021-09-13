Christmas could be hit by lorry crisis, admits Grant Shapps

In an aerial view, lorry cabs are lined up in a holding facility - Dan Kitwood

The Government cannot guarantee there will be enough lorries on the roads this Christmas, the Transport Secretary has admitted, as concerns continue to mount over Britain’s supply chain crisis.

With supermarkets and restaurants experiencing delivery delays and restriction of choice due to a 90,000 HGV driver shortfall, Grant Shapps on Monday told MPs ministers were doing “everything we possibly can” to address the problem.

However, despite announcing a series of measures to increase the number of driving tests available for new hauliers, he added that the “whole solution was not in our hands” when asked if he could guarantee there would not be shortages in the run up to December.

Speaking in the Commons, he also rejected suggestions that the shortages were the result of Brexit, telling MPs that the “number one” cause was the Covid-19 pandemic, during which thousands of drivers have retired.

Arguing that supply chain problems were being experienced globally, Mr Shapps continued: “We have seen the figures from Poland of a 120,000 [HGV driver] shortage, for example.

“So it is a global problem that we will work day and night, every day that we can, to secure supply, but all the answers do not lie in the hands of the Government to do that.”

It comes amid a growing stand-off with business leaders over the crisis, who have called on ministers to make it easier to obtain visas for European HGV drivers by putting them on the shortage occupation list.

Separately, The Telegraph understands that Lord Frost, the Brexit minister, will on Wednesday confirm that new customs controls on EU imports entering the UK will be delayed again, just weeks before they are due to be implemented.

It follows warnings from business groups that the additional red tape threatens to exacerbate the supply chain crisis.

As part of its post-Brexit border arrangements, the UK has been preparing to introduce new paperwork requirements for EU imports of animal origin and high-risk foods from October, before more stringent physical border checks take effect in January.

However, Whitehall sources signalled that both timetables would be pushed back, with a delay of more than six months expected.

Meanwhile, in a fresh escalation with Brussels, Lord Frost warned the bloc would be making a “significant mistake” if it refused to renegotiate the Northern Ireland Protocol.