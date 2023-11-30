Christmas in the County to be held Dec. 9

Nov. 29—The Mower County Historical Society will be celebrating the holidays with its annual fundraising event, Christmas in the County from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec 9.

The Bake Sale will kick the event off in the Administrative Building starting at 11 .m. The main feature will again be Christmas cookies, however, Llefse, breads, pies, candies, and goodies galore will also be available for purchase. All items will be pre-packaged and ready-to-go.

Mrs. Claus will again be visiting the Historical Society all the way from the North Pole. Stop by the Pioneer Building between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. for a photo opportunity with Mrs. Claus next to the Christmas tree and fireplace. Crafting activities for the kids will also be available during this time.

The annual raffle drawing will take place at 3 p.m. The grand prize is a "Civil War" sampler quilt made by Virginia Bissen, but the raffle also contains many other prizes. Tickets are $2 each and will be available at the event or now from board members or at the office.

The silent auction is also making a return with over 75 gift baskets available for bidding in the Pioneer Building. Bids will be accepted until 3:30 p.m. with winners announced by 4 p.m. To add to the festivities, food will be available for purchase including homemade chili, hot dogs and chili dogs.

Wagon rides will be available to take visitors around the fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and people will also get the opportunity to ring the bell on the 1004 Steam Engine. After dark, don't forget to enjoy the annual lighting display on the Historical Society grounds.

All proceeds from this event/fundraiser will benefit the Mower County Historical Society. The Mower County Historical Society is located on the east end of the Mower County Fairgrounds at 1303 6th Ave. SW. Call 437-6082 or email director@mowercountyhistory.org for more information.