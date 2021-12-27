Christmas courthouse break-in under investigation

Dec. 27—LAWRENCE — Someone broke into Lawrence Superior Court early Christmas morning and rummaged through the clerk's office, police said.

The 5:55 a.m. crime in the brick courthouse building at 43 Appleton St. remains under investigation.

Police responded to the building, which is right next to Lawrence City Hall, "for a breaking and entering in progress," police said.

Multiple broken window panels were found. Inside, in the clerk's office on the first floor, police said they found "many items were disheveled and disorganized."

Also, multiple envelopes were left out on a counter, which police think the suspect left behind.

A police report did not indicate if anything was missing from the office.

Police said they would be able to retrieve video surveillance footage from the courthouse.

A canine officer from the Essex County Sheriff's Department searched the entire courthouse. No one was found inside, police said.

Another break-in attempt at the courthouse was reported a week prior, police said.

