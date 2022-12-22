Christmas Day 2022: What stores are open and closed? Hours for Walmart, Target, The Home Depot
Christmas Day is right around the corner and its arrival not only harkens peace on earth and goodwill towards men but special holiday hours of popular retailers. If you plan on making an incredibly last-minute run to snag some batteries or a gift for that last straggler on your list, just know that many stores, including Walmart, Best Buy, CVS and Lowe's, will have special hours or won't be open at all.
Most stores will be closed on Sunday, December 25 Christmas Day, with a few outliers. Make sure that you do all your last-minute shopping on Christmas Eve when many more stores will be open. Here's a list of popular retailers and their special hours of operation on Christmas Day. Keep in mind that these hours vary nationwide, so it doesn't hurt to confirm with your local retailer just in case.
Athleta
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
Banana Republic
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
Bath & Body Works
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
Bed Bath & Beyond
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
Belk
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
Best Buy
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
Big Lots
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
Costco
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
CVS
Hours vary by location but typically open during regular store hours, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Dick's Sporting Goods
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
Family Dollar
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
Five Below
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
GameStop
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
Gap
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
H&M
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
Hobby Lobby
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
Home Depot
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
HomeGoods
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
Ikea
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
JC Penny
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
Joann Stores
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
Kay Jewelers
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
Kohl's
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
Lowe's
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
Macy's
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
Marshalls
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
Michaels
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
Office Depot/Office Max
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
Old Navy
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
Petco
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
PetSmart
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
REI
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
Rite-Aid
Hours vary by location but typically open during regular store hours.
Ross
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
Sam's Club
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
Staples
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
Target
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
T.J. Maxx
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
Ulta Beauty
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
Walgreens
All 24-hour Walgreens locations will be open. For all other Walgreens locations, stores will be open but hours will vary.
Walmart
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
World Market
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
Whole Foods
Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
