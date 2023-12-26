Christmas Day crash claims life of a Marion man

Troopers from the Marion Post of the State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash that occurred at about 9:30 p.m. Christmas Day on state Route 423 in Marion County.

The crash involved a 2005 Lexus ES driven by Connor M. Martin, 40, Marion. The preliminary investigation indicates Martin was traveling south on Route 423 when his vehicle went left of the centerline and off the left side of the roadway. The Lexus struck a road sign and a ditch then continued and struck a tree, overturning onto its top, according to a news release.

Martin was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at scene by the Marion County coroner. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the release.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Pleasant Township Fire and EMS and Kirby's Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating one-car fatal in Marion